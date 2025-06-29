Davis Martin is getting restless, but his return to the White Sox is not far away

When Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin went on the Injured List with a forearm injury last week, it was a real cause for concern.

Forearm discomfort can be a sign of an underlying elbow issues and a precursor for Tommy John surgery. Considering the important role that Martin plays in the Sox rotation and the setback it would be for him to have yet another elbow surgery, White Sox fans were holding their breath waiting on the latest updates.

Thankfully, Martin seems to have avoided all serious injuries. GM Chris Getz told the local media that Martin’s injury is muscular. There is no ligament damage, which was the best case scenario.

Martin reacts to time on Injured List

Listening to Martin talk about his injury during a Sox broadcast over the weekend, it's clear he is getting restless having to miss starts. When he comes back, he's going to be more motivated than ever.

"I'm a competitor and I don't like it," Martin said when asked by John Schriffen and Steve Stone about what he has learned in his time away from the team on the IL. "That's all I've figured out. I've just been biting at the bit to get back. Seeing your guys go out there and compete and knowing you're on the bench can be frustrating sometimes."

"I'm a competitor and I don't like it."



Davis Martin sits in the booth for an inning and talks about being on IL: pic.twitter.com/1aUIOsQZox — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 28, 2025

Martin's IL stint was precautionary

The way Chris Getz talked about Davis Martin on Sunday, it sounds like he should be back on the mound before long.

"Bullpen and then we're going to send him on his way," said Getz when asked about the next steps for Martin. "He's doing really well. This is more precautionary. He could've kept going but in the long term of things, we'd rather be safe than sorry with anything."

I'm a big fan of how the White Sox have approached their young starting pitchers in 2025. From the big league team down through the farm system, Chicago has been precautionary and prioritized the health of their players.

Drew Thorpe, Ky Bush, Jaun Carela, and Mason Adams all needing Tommy John surgery may have taught them a hard lesson about developing young hurlers with limited innings under their belt.

Ideally, Davis Martin is in Chicago's starting rotation for another handful of years. Protecting his long-term value is far more important than anything he can provide the team in 2025. That said, it will be fun to see Martin take the mound again with how anxious he is to return.