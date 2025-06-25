Chris Getz and the White Sox provide positive update about injured starting pitcher

The Chicago White Sox continued to be riddled by injuries to pitchers last weekend, as the team placed right-handed starter Davis Martin on the Injured List before Friday’s game in Toronto, which was expected to be Martin’s start.

The news of Martin, who isn’t far removed from a 2023 Tommy John surgery, suffering from a forearm strain was concerning for Sox fans. Forearm strains are notorious for being a precursor to a more serious elbow injury, so it’s easy to see why some folks pressed the panic button.

Fortunately, White Sox GM Chris Getz provided a positive update on Martin earlier this week, and it appears Martin and the White Sox avoided anything serious.

Chris Getz gave a positive update about Davis Martin who’s on the IL with a forearm strain. He says it’s muscular. Martin wanted to make his start, but the White Sox are giving him a break, waiting for the soreness to dissipate and build him up from there. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 23, 2025

Martin does not have ligament damage

According to the update Chris Getz provided local media, Martin’s injury is muscular. That means he did not do damage to the ligament, which is the best case scenario for Martin and the White Sox.

The team very much needed a positive update from Getz. With Ky Bush, Mason Adams, Drew Thorpe, and others already done for the season, the White Sox pitching depth is already being tested, and losing Martin for an extended period of time would be a major problem.

As of this moment, Martin leads the White Sox in innings, though Sean Burke is scheduled to start Wednesday and will likely take over the title after that game. Martin’s solid 3.79 ERA has allowed him to be a stabilizing force in an otherwise chaotic season. His consistency is invaluable to an experienced and erratic White Sox pitching staff.

Martin's health is important for trade discussions

With the trade deadline fast approaching, Martin’s name has also been floated in potential trade rumors, and questions about his health could derail any plans the White Sox have of moving him.

Regardless of which side of the aisle you fall on regarding trading Martin, getting him back and healthy will be of utmost importance.

In the meantime, veterans Aaron Civale and Adrian Houser join youngsters Sean Burke and Shane Smith in the quest to eat innings. Jonathan Cannon has begun a rehab assignment in Charlotte, so his return seems imminent, and the White Sox can also look to Rule 5 pick Mike Vasil and veteran lefty Tyler Alexander to go multiple innings out of the bullpen.

It remains to be seen how long Martin will be out, but he will be eligible to come off the Injured List next week, when the White Sox head out West for a road trip against the Dodgers and Rockies.

When it comes to trades, Chicago's roster is saturated with young pitchers, Martin’s return will give them additional flexibility and stability. The Sox are a better team with him on the field, so let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later.