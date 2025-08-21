Deceptive White Sox pitching prospect returns to the mound after a long hiatus

Dominican starting pitcher Aldrin Batista came to the Chicago White Sox organization via trade during the 2023 season.

The White Sox traded international signing bonus slot money to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for two young pitching prospects, Batista and right-handed pitcher Maximo Martinez.

Batista had success with the Dodgers in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League, but after being traded to Chicago, he was immediately sent to affiliated ball with the Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Aldrin Batista became one of the better White Sox pitching prospects

In five starts with the Ballers in 2023, Batista had a 2.66 ERA. His real breakout came in 2024 across two levels of the minor leagues.

Between Kannapolis and a promotion to High-A Winston-Salem in 2024, Aldrin Batista was 10-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 110.2 innings. His 1.04 ERA in Winston-Salem turned some heads, and put him firmly among the Top 30 prospects in the White Sox organization.

2025 was supposed to be the season for Batista to climb the ladder even further and put his name in the mix for the future White Sox starting rotation.

Unfortunately for him, a devastating injury derailed his progress after just one start.

Batista just returned from a brutal injury

Batista made his season debut on April 6, and went on the shelf a few days later with an unspecified injury. It turned out to be a stress fracture in his elbow, which kept him sidelined for months.

With Batista unable to prove himself, he fell in the rankings and currently sits as the No. 28 prospect in the White Sox organization despite a career 2.70 ERA in the minor leagues.

MLB.com writes that "Batista is athletic and works from a low slot that's a tick above sidearm, creating deception without harming his ability to throw strikes."

The White Sox got good news this week with Batista being activated from the Injured List and taking the mound for the first time since April.

Batista did two innings for the Dash on Wednesday night, going two innings and allowing one unearned run. He struck out two and allowed one hit.

If Batista is able to finish out the 2025 season strong, he should be in good position to make Double-A in 2026. He will turn 23 years old in May of next year.

Batista is one of many young White Sox pitchers to suffer devastating injuries in 2025. I'm looking forward to seeing a full season of him at a more advanced level of the minor leagues.

There's an outside chance that Chicago fleeced the Dodgers out of a stud starting pitcher for nothing more than bonus slot money.