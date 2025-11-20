Dream Chicago White Sox lineup for the 2026 season

A much-improved White Sox team enters 2026 looking to move closer to contention. Chris Getz will have an opportunity to add players to improve the ball club and bring a postseason spot within reach in the near future. While the White Sox are unlikely to spend big money on the top free agents, the team could look to add short-term or cost-effective options to bolster the team. Let’s take a look at a semi-realistic dream scenario for how the 2026 White Sox lineup could look:



Catcher: Kyle Teel

One of the main pieces of the trade that sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Boston, Teel burst onto the scene in a big way for the 2025 White Sox. The 23 year-old posted a .786 OPS in 78 games and demonstrated league average defense behind the plate. Part of a catching duo alongside Edgar Quero, Teel looked like the more polished of the White Sox backstops and should see a full season of at bats behind the plate for the 2026 club. His development will be an exciting watch in 2026.

First Base: Kazuma Okamoto

Okamoto, a 29 year-old Japanese slugger, will be posted later this week and make the move to major league baseball this offseason. The White Sox were reportedly in attendance for a recent scrimmage game featuring Okamoto, and may be exploring a pursuit. Okamoto hit 277 home runs over eleven seasons in Japan and brings a well-rounded skillset from the right side of the plate. While he’s played more third base than first base, he has experience at both positions. The White Sox could rotate him and Vargas based on defensive performance.

Second Base: Chase Meidroth

Another 2025 rookie involved in the Garrett Crochet deal, Meidroth demonstrated legitimate on base ability in his opening season. Despite his general lack of power, his on base ability and contact skills make him the ideal fit for the top of the White Sox lineup, and his solid defense at second base makes that his likely landing spot. A full season of Meidroth at the keystone position will hopefully result in a step forward, but the White Sox have a couple other options in case there’s some regression.

Third Base: Miguel Vargas

The in-season swing adjustment and improvement of Miguel Vargas was one of the main storylines of the 2025 White Sox season. Acquired in the Erick Fedde trade at the 2024 trade deadline, Vargas finally looked the part of a well-rounded hitter that the White Sox believed he could be. 2026 will be a chance to do it for a full season. Vargas will need to work on his defense at third base, as he graded much better defensively at first in 2025, but the White Sox should give him every opportunity to become their long-term answer at the hot corner.

Shortstop: Colson Montgomery

Perhaps the most exciting part of the 2025 White Sox season was the second-half surge of former first-round pick Colson Montgomery. Montgomery, whose roller-coaster of a season took him from being pulled from minor league game action to 21 big league home runs in the second half, will look to pick up where he left off in 2025. He’ll spend the offseason working on cutting down on the strikeouts and taking walks, as he rounds into what the White Sox hope is a superstar at a premiere position. He should be an exciting watch in 2026.

Left Field: Austin Hays

Chris Getz mentioned corner outfield as an area the White Sox are looking to improve this offseason. Austin Hays was an all-star as recently as 2023 and knows White Sox hitting director Ryan Fuller from his time in Baltimore. In 2025, Hays posted a .768 OPS in 103 games, and a repeat would give the White Sox league average production in a position they’ve struggled in. If the team can find a taker for Andrew Benintendi, they should pull the trigger and look to Hays for an upgrade.

Center Field: Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox made the decision to pick up Robert’s option for 2026, and they’re unlikely to find a trade partner who will give up a solid return for his salary. While the team will explore a trade this offseason, it remains the most likely option that Robert Jr. is the Opening Day center fielder. He’ll look to bounce back and tap into the extreme talent he has. His healthy bat in the White Sox lineup will make a massive difference.

Right Field: Mike Tauchman

Top prospect Braden Montgomery is likely to make his big league debut in 2026, and he’ll slot in to right field when he does. In the meantime, the veteran Tauchman should be able to hold down the fort at the position. The White Sox could find a right-handed platoon option to pair with Tauchmans, but he should get the majority of the starts against right-handed pitching until Montgomery’s arrival.

Designated Hitter: Ryan O’Hearn

The White Sox have reportedly expressed interest in O’Hearn early in free agency, and the fit makes a ton of sense. O’Hearn could slot in nicely at first base or DH, and has even played some outfield. O’Hearn’s best three seasons came in Baltimore, where he overlapped with Ryan Fuller for a year. Adding both O’Hearn and Okamoto may not be likely, but this is a dream scenario, so why not? O’Hearn, Okamoto, and Vargas between the corner infield spots and DH could give the White Sox a ton of positional versatility and solid hitters on the corners.

Dream batting order:

Chase Meidroth 2B Miguel Vargas 3B Colson Montgomery SS Luis Robert Jr. CF Ryan O’Hearn DH Kazuma Okamoto 1B Kyle Teel C Austin Hays LF Mike Tauchman RF

This lineup would be fun to watch in 2026, and the impending call up of OF Braden Montgomery would make it even better. The White Sox have a chance to greatly improve their lineup without spending at the top of the free agent market, and Chris Getz needs to take advantage of it.