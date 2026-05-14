Electric White Sox bullpen arm is one step closer to return from Tommy John surgery

As the White Sox continue reshuffling bullpen arms to find stability in the group, arms like Tyler Schweitzer, Duncan Davitt, and Tyler Davis may continue to see reps in the big leagues. With right-hander Ben Peoples among the dominant performers in Triple-A, the White Sox could continue to regularly cycle through arms as they look to find a mix that works for the long term. The White Sox may soon get some bullpen reinforcements from a forgotten place, as right-hander Prelander Berroa could be on his way back from injury and ready to make an impact soon.

RHP Prelander Berroa is scheduled to begin his injury rehab assignment tonight with the ACL White Sox. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 13, 2026

Berroa, 26, was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Mariners prior to the 2024 season. Known for his big arm but struggling with control issues, Berroa began his minor league career as a starter but moved to a relief role in 2023 before the trade. His season in 2024 was a bit bizarre, as Berroa posted a 6.41 ERA in 43 appearances with Charlotte but had a much stronger 3.32 mark in 19 games with the White Sox. Despite his elevated walk rate, Berroa’s stuff generated whiffs and made him effective in his relief role. The White Sox hoped he could work out the control issues and become a big part of the bullpen mix in 2025, but an injury that required Tommy John surgery wiped out his season before it began.

Berroa's return to the mound could indicate a summer return to Chicago

14 months later, Berroa is back on the mound, and he made his first rehab appearance Wednesday night in the Arizona Complex League. Berroa started the game and faced just one batter, but White Sox fans shouldn't be alarmed by the shortness of his outing. As is the case with most Tommy John surgeries, the White Sox won’t rush Berroa back to the big leagues, so he’ll have ample time to rehab. He’ll likely make another couple outings in Arizona before moving up to higher levels of the minor leagues. Should everything go well, I’d expect to see him back in Chicago by the end of the summer. As a reliever, Berroa’s rehab shouldn’t take as long as other White Sox Tommy John pitchers like Drew Thorpe, Ky Bush, and Mason Adams, and though all are expected back at some point this season, Berroa should be first.

Mason Adams, notably, is listed on the White Sox ACL affiliate roster, potentially indicating that he’s ahead of Thorpe and Bush in his rehab. He has yet to pitch in a game yet, but that could be coming soon, though no official announcement from the White Sox has been made.

Whether in a starting or relief capacity, the White Sox will certainly welcome back any pitching reinforcements they can get. 162 games is a long season and the team is certain to have injuries and a need for depth arms arise. Prelander Berroa is the first to have a solid update, but more help should be on the way.

As the White Sox sit just a couple games out of first place in the AL Central, White Sox fans can feel comforted knowing even more reinforcements are coming, and they’re pieces that could be big parts of the team’s future.