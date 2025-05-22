Five-tool White Sox prospect is red hot and showing off his full potential

George Wolkow was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 7th round of the 2023 MLB Draft when he was just 17 years old.

Hailing from Downers Grove North High School in the Chicago suburbs, the outfielder joined the organization with an impressive mix of raw tools. Wolkow is 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds with about as much raw power as you can find in a prep talent.

Wolkow has a great arm in the outfield, a lot of speed, even more power, and was expected to be an adequate defensive player as a pro. A true five tool guy if the White Sox develop him appropriately.

In 2024, we saw all of those tools flash. Wolkow mashed 13 home runs, 18 doubles, four (4) triples, and stole nine (9) bases in 91 minor league games. He quickly became heralded as a Top 10 prospect in the White Sox organization.

Wolkow is red hot

Wolkow got off to a rough start in 2025, which was concerning considering how prone he is to swings-and-misses and a high strikeout rate. But over the last week, and for really the entire month of May, Wolkow has been on a tear.

Since May 14, Wolkow is hitting .333 with three home runs and an OPS of 1.204. He stole nine bases in April, and with the bat now coming around in May, he is flashing all five tools that got him an overslot signing bonus of $1 million.

With the White Sox being thin on high-end position players in the farm system, Wolkow piecing things together would change everything.

Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero look to be long-term fixtures in the next young core of White Sox players. Kyle Teel should be a good big leaguer eventually and early returns on Braden Montgomery are encouraging. If we can add Wolkow to that group of young White Sox players who are going to be starting in Chicago for a long time, it gives the organization a huge lift.

Power is hard to acquire these days. It's even harder to find and develop players that have power, speed, and are capable defenders in the outfield.

A prospect like Wolkow has a superstar ceiling. That can completely change a rebuild. It's what the White Sox have been missing for years.

George Wolkow still has a long way to go. He's a work in progress. But I'm really encouraged by his May hot streak and what it could mean for his future.