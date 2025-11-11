The story of the 2025 season for the White Sox was one of growth. Despite losing 100 games for the third straight season, the team improved by 19 games over the record-breaking 121-loss season in 2025. The White Sox saw the big league debut of 11 different players in 2025, several of which became solid contributors at the big league level. This weekend, MLB Pipeline released their “All-Rookie” teams to honor the best rookies in baseball during the 2025 season. The White Sox featured one player on the first-team and four on the second team.

All-Rookie First Team- INF Colson Montgomery

Perhaps the biggest story of the White Sox season was the emergence of Montgomery, who went from being pulled from Triple-A game action to nearly leading the White Sox in home runs in the same season. The White Sox have always been high on Montgomery, drafting him in the first round in 2021, but this second-half surge surely makes Chris Getz feel vindicated as doubt and concern surrounded Colson’s early-season struggles. Montgomery’s torrid second half (21 home runs in 62 games) was not quite enough to land him a Rookie of the Year nomination, but it’s enough to land him on the All-Rookie first team. Montgomery is listed as the designated hitter due to the presence of Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, but Colson’s surprising defense at shortstop has him looking every bit the part of a franchise star at a crucial position. A full season of Montgomery will be an exciting thing to watch in 2026.

All-Rookie Second Team- INF Chase Meidroth

Originally at shortstop before Montgomery’s promotion pushed him to second base, Chase Meidroth earns the shortstop honors on the second team. Known for his contact and on-base ability, Meidroth flashed those skills in a big way this season. Overall, Meidroth finished slashing .253/.329/.320 with a .649 OPS. It isn’t the most eye-popping statline, and a midseason slump deflated the numbers a bit, but Meidroth was an on-base machine at times this season, and the White Sox hope a step forward in 2026 will make him an elite table-setter in the lineup. He’ll probably never be a 20 home run guy, but if he can get to 10-15 homer power with his on-base ability, he’ll be a very productive big league player.

All-Rookie Second Team- C Kyle Teel

One of the center-pieces in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox, Kyle Teel made his big league debut in June and quickly became one of the more productive bats in the White Sox lineup. Now, he earns second-team honors. It took until July 23rd for Teel’s first big league home run, but he seemed to unlock the power in the second half. Overall, Teel finished with a .375 OBP and a .786 OPS to go along with his eight home runs. He’s not a pure power hitter, but there’s certainly some life in his swing, and he could certainly end up hitting 20+ home runs a season at his peak. Even if he doesn’t, Teel’s excellent on-base skills and contact ability should make him a strong offensive performer at the catcher position. The White Sox will look for Teel to improve his defense this offseason, but it’s looking like the team has found its catcher of the future

All-Rookie Second Team- RHP Shane Smith

Shane Smith’s journey from Rule 5 pick to All Star in the same season was a historic milestone for the 2025 White Sox. Smith’s success came with a new change-up and a refined fastball as he moved into a full-time starting role. A midseason slump created concerns about burnout, but Smith’s resurgent second-half erased all doubts about his longevity as a starter. In the final game of the season, Smith took a no-hitter into the middle innings and lowered his ERA to 3.81 for the season. He finished as arguably the top rookie starter in the American League. Smith’s rise to prominence was an unexpected but welcome surprise and he’ll look to build on it in 2026 and come a true ace for the White Sox.

All-Rookie Second Team- RHP Mike Vasil

Another scrap-heap pickup that turned into gold for Chris Getz, Mike Vasil finished with an impressive 2.50 ERA in 101 innings across various roles. Originally drafted by the Mets, Vasil was selected by the Rays in the Rule 5 draft before being claimed on waivers by the White Sox just before the start of the season. He quickly turned into one of the more productive relievers in the White Sox bullpen, even going four for six in save opportunities.

Vasil started three games as well, proving himself as a swiss army knife on the White Sox pitching staff. At 26 and with several years of control, he’ll be a lock for the White Sox bullpen in 2026 and will look to build on his impressive 2025.