White Sox reliever Mike Vasil’s emotion after clutch save got Yankees fans rattled

The Chicago White Sox have the fewest saves of any team in Major League Baseball this season.

With a 10-30 record in one-run games and 49-88 overall, there haven’t been many opportunities for White Sox relievers to come up big in the clutch. The bullpen has also been noticeably bad in high-leverage moments.

Most of the relief pitchers currently on the White Sox active roster are not built for the late innings. Mike Vasil, however, is proving to be cut from a different cloth.

Vasil came in for a save against the New York Yankees on Sunday, needing to get three big outs against the heart of the order to stop a White Sox losing skid.

After inheriting a runner on first base and getting Paul Goldschmidt and Aaron Judge to fly out, Vasil struck out Cody Bellinger looking with a nasty front door two-seam fastball.

MIKE VASIL IS A DAWG 😤pic.twitter.com/OiID9awBkx — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) August 31, 2025

It slammed the door shut and secured a much needed White Sox win. Vasil was clearly fired up after securing the save, pounding his chest in celebration as he walked towards catcher Edgar Quero.

Yankees fans get angry at Mike Vasil on social media

Vasil’s emotion had Yankees fans rattled after the game. On social media, many fans critiqued his celebration, feeling it was overkill for a team 40 games under .500.

Even Codify Baseball chimed in with a now deleted tweet. White Sox fans quickly came to Vasil's defense.

WST proves that bullying does work— they deleted their tweet coming after Mike Vasil pic.twitter.com/zQ8pOcn9oj — Brett (@haffball7) August 31, 2025

Mike Vasil look fat af doing all that after the out lmfaoooo — xt (@lifeofxt) August 31, 2025

Mike Vasil celebrating like he won the WS, 2 days after giving up a HR to the worst player in the league is hilarious. Someone should remind him this is their 49th win and he’s not going to the playoffs. Lmao. — me (@me_and_me_me_me) August 31, 2025

Why the FUCK is Mike Vasil so hyped😭 pic.twitter.com/oIOOhUhTQV — Freddie🫡 (@YankeesSzn99) August 31, 2025

No matter the record, every player in baseball should be playing the game with the kind of fire that Mike Vasil does.

For journeyman players like Vasil, every opportunity in the big leagues is earned. Every outing is a big outing. Every pitch is make or break.

White Sox fans are some of the most loyal in sports. When they see a guy put it all on the line and give his all to the team, they are loud and proud supporters, and Mike Vasil just made a ton of fans on the South Side of Chicago.

He's been doing this sort of thing all year. Vasil's 2.50 ERA in 90 innings pitched has been one of the pleasant surprises this season. But to also see how much he loves the game and the energy he brings to the White Sox clubhouse is invigorating.

When opposing fans are mad, you know you're doing something right. Never change, Mike Vasil.