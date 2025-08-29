Former MVP José Abreu is returning to the White Sox…but not in the way you'd expect

The Chicago White Sox announced on Friday afternoon that they are bringing back former MVP José Abreu in the final month of the 2025 season, but not in the way that fans may expect.

On September 19, Abreu will return to the South Side of Chicago and throw out the first pitch before a game between the White Sox and Padres.

The former All-Star and MVP first baseman last played in Major League Baseball for the Houston Astros during the 2024 season. Abreu got a three-year, $58.5 million contract from Houston, which gave him a reason to leave the White Sox after nine years with the club.

Most White Sox fans figured it to be an overpay by the Astros at the time. That proved to be true in the years that followed. Abreu had moderate success in 2023 with 90 RBIs. But he didn’t age well. He rapidly regressed and started the 2024 season batting .124 with two home runs (35 games).

The Astros released him on June 14, 2024, and he's now considered one of the most overpaid players in baseball.

José Abreu is an all-time White Sox legend

Even though Abreu left the White Sox in free agency for a universally hated organization like Houston, he will always be a fan favorite among Sox fans.

From the moment he stepped on the field as a rookie in 2014, Abreu provided the White Sox with a middle of the order presence that opposing pitchers feared.

From 2014-2022, Abreu hit 243 home runs, 303 doubles, drove in 863 runs, and had an OPS of .860. His OPS only dipped below .800 in one season - when it was .798 in 2018.

Abreu was a three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, Rookie of the Year, and AL MVP. He was also the heartbeat of contending White Sox teams in 2020 and 2021. He is one of four White Sox players in franchise history to win an MVP award.

Someday, No. 79 will undoubtedly be retired by the White Sox. Abreu is a certified franchise legend that may even get a statue at Rate Field. That day will come, but on September 19, we’ll get a quick preview of it with Abreu's return to the South Side.

It’s unfortunate that Abreu did not finish out his career with the White Sox as a one uniform player, but Chicago will always be his home. Based on his return just a few years after his departure, Abreu clearly knows that.