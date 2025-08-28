Old friend returns to the South Side for the first time since leaving the White Sox

After leaving in free agency following his All-Star 2021 season, former Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodón has not returned to the South Side of Chicago.

That's somewhat hard to believe, but true. Rodón has not pitched against the White Sox in Chicago in the four seasons since he left the organization that drafted him.

On Friday night, that's all going to change. Rodón is scheduled to take the hill for the New York Yankees against the White Sox. It marks the return of an old friend and fan-favorite that the Sox were foolish to let walk away.

Carlos Rodón since leaving the White Sox

After being drafted 3rd overall by the White Sox in the 2014 MLB Draft and a seven-season tenure in the big leagues, Rodón finally came into his own with Chicago in 2021.

Rodón was 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 2021, helping the White Sox win their first AL Central title since 2008. Rodón also threw a no-hitter that season, made the AL All-Star team, and got Cy Young votes (5th place).

Despite his success, the White Sox declined to extend a qualifying offer of $18.4 million to Rodón in the offseason. Chicago was wary of his injury history and inability to consistently pitch deep into games. Some believe the White Sox may have been doing Rodón a favor, giving him more opportunities to land a lucrative contract by withholding a qualifying offer.

Either way, it proved to be the wrong decision. Rodón was an All-Star with the Giants in 2022, and again with the Yankees in 2025. New York gave him a six-year, $162 million deal, and he has 30 wins with a 3.62 ERA over the last two seasons combined.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have never been the same. Perhaps the 2022 season would have been different if Chicago had brought back an All-Star starting pitcher.

Rodón's return to the South Side

Rodón has only made one start against the White Sox in four years since signing elsewhere, but that start came at Yankee Stadium.

On May 19, 2024, Rodón did six innings, allowed two earned runs, and earned a win against the lowly White Sox.

This year, it will be much different. Chicago has an exciting young lineup that can be difficult to pitch to. Colson Montgomery is a home run machine, and players like Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, and Miguel Vargas grind out consistently competitive at-bats.

The Yankees also have a lot more to play for. They're currently in third place in the AL East, behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. They only have a 4.5 game lead on the Kansas City Royals, who are trying to sneak into a wild card spot.

If New York wants to get back in the division race and hold on to their playoff spot, they need to have a strong final month of the season.

The ball is in Rodón's hands for what should be a fun trip down memory lane for both him and White Sox fans that rooted him on for seven seasons.