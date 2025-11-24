Former Orioles all-star could be ideal fit for White Sox corner outfield need

The White Sox have put 2025 behind them and began the focus on the 2026 roster. The club will look for upgrades at a few positions as they look to improve on the progress of the 2025 team. General manager Chris Getz, speaking to reporters at the GM meetings earlier this month, provided some insight about positions the White Sox could look to improve:

Getz also said that the areas the Sox are looking to improve this offseason are at the corner outfield spots, bullpen and finding a left-handed bat to balance out the lineup. — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) November 13, 2025

With outfield prospect Braden Montgomery likely to make his big league debut in 2026, the team may not be interested in a substantial addition in right field, but left field may be another story. This year’s free agent crop is fairly thin in the outfield, but one name that sticks out as a potential fit for the White Sox is former Orioles outfielder Austin Hays.

Hays, 29, was originally drafted by the Orioles in 2016 and made his big league debut with the club just a year later. Hays had short stints in Baltimore through 2019, and finally stuck at the big league level during the shortened 2020 season. Hays slashed .256/.308/.461 and launched 22 home runs during his first full season in 2021. While he hasn’t replicated the home run total since, Hays has turned in solid numbers from the corner outfield spots, producing a .700+ OPS in every season except 2024. A red hot first-half even landed him an all-star game nod in 2023. Hays’ dip in 2024 can be attributed to injuries that limited him to 85 games, as well as a midseason trade to Philadelphia where he lost consistent playing time.

Austin Hays could bring reliability and production to the White Sox lineup

Hays was non-tendered by the Phillies prior to 2025 and signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, where he had a .768 OPS and 15 home runs in 103 games. He’s hit free agency again this offseason and will look for an opportunity to re-establish himself as a major league regular. A right-handed hitter, Hays has produced solidly against both lefties and righties. In 2025, 13 of his 15 home runs came against right-handers, but he hit .319 against lefties as opposed to .249 against righties. Historically, his splits have been pretty even, so Hays would be more than just a platoon bat wherever he ends up. Defensively, Hays has one of the stronger left-field arms in baseball and pairs it with average speed and range.

With questions regarding Andrew Benintendi’s availability and production, the White Sox may prioritize an upgrade in left field. Hays would certainly be more reliable defensively and bring a more well-rounded approach to the plate. Despite modest production from Hays, only two other free agent primary left-fielders produced more WAR in 2025, so the market is thin at the position. Hays spent four years with White Sox hitting director Ryan Fuller in Baltimore, including his all-star season, so the White Sox may have the inside track on a deal if they’re interested.

In my opinion, Hays is the ideal fit for the White Sox, who are certain to be limited financially. The White Sox can give regular at bats to a former all-star player that can be signed for a reasonable price. It’s a great opportunity for Chris Getz to fulfill his promises to improve the team, and let’s hope he takes advantage of it.