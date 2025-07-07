Former White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is back in Major League Baseball

After being sent down and traded by the Chicago White Sox, first baseman Andrew Vaughn is getting another opportunity in Major League Baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers.

When the White Sox selected Andrew Vaughn with the 3rd overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, many believed he would be next up to carry on the All-Star first baseman tradition for the White Sox.

Joining former MVPs Frank Thomas and Jose Abreu and perennial All-Star Paul Konerko wouldn’t be an easy task for Vaughn, but the former Golden Spikes award winner had all the tools and talent to make it happen.

Vaughn's development with the White Sox

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the White Sox development plans for Vaughn, and a pre-season injury to Eloy Jimenez in 2021 led to the decision to move Vaughn to the outfield and bring him to the big leagues having never played a game above High-A.

Despite his accelerated development, Vaughn showed flashes of being who the White Sox hoped he’d be. Vaughn produced an OPS over .700 from 2021-2023, with his home run total increasing each year.

The White Sox always thought Vaughn was on the cusp of taking the next step and become a big bat in their lineup, but it felt like Vaughn’s development hit a plateau and he failed to take a step forward.

With only two years remaining on his contract, 2025 was a pivotal year for Vaughn’s future with the team, and he responded with a career-worst start to the season. In 48 games, Vaughn hit just .189 with a .532 OPS before being optioned to AAA-Charlotte. Chris Getz insisted that Vaughn’s stint in Charlotte was simply to regain confidence and that he would be back, but Vaughn’s AAA numbers weren’t too much better than his numbers in Chicago.

The final blow came on June 13 when the White Sox traded Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Civale. The Brewers optioned Vaughn to AAA-Nashville, where he has an .838 OPS in 16 games.

Vaughn is back in MLB

An injury to Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins has opened a door for Andrew Vaughn to have a second shot in the Major Leagues.

According to multiple reports, Vaughn will be joining the Brewers in Milwaukee on Monday when they open a series against the Dodgers.

Andrew Vaughn was called up to MLB by the Milwaukee Brewers to fill the spot left by Rhys Hoskins, who was placed on the injured list, according to sources.



Vaughn, 27, was hitting .189 with 5 home runs in 48 games for the White Sox to start the 2025 season. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 6, 2025

Jake Bauers is a left-handed hitting first baseman on the Brewers roster who will take some at-bats, but there should at least be a path to regular playing time against lefties for Vaughn. The injury to Hoskins will likely sideline him for several weeks, so it should be an extended opportunity for Vaughn to prove he belongs in the big leagues.

With the Brewers contending for the NL Central title, Vaughn will even get a chance to play some meaningful games down the stretch, and there's a non-zero chance that he plays in a playoff game before his former team. That would be a real gut punch to White Sox fans.