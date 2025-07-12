Former White Sox first-round pick Carlos Rodón added to American League All-Star team

When the Chicago White Sox selected LHP Carlos Rodón with the third overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft out of NC State, the organization hoped he’d be a frontline starter in Chicago for years to come.

A college arm, Rodón was fairly advanced as a prospect and rose quickly through the Sox system, making his big league debut in 2015. The road was rocky for Rodón, who struggled to stay on the field and put it all together for his first few years before a breakout season in 2021.

In 2021, Rodón went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA for the division champion White Sox. He earned his first career All-Star nod that season. Rodón was a crucial piece of the White Sox rotation that carried them to the playoffs.

The White Sox made the controversial decision to let Rodón walk in free agency following the season, and he signed with the San Francisco Giants. He promptly made his second straight All-Star Game in 2022 and earned a big contract with the New York Yankees.

Carlos Rodón is back in the All-Star Game

Rodón's first two seasons in New York have had ups and downs, but he’s turned in a solid 2025 season and will now be heading to the Midsummer Classic for a third time.

He is the replacement for Yankees teammate Max Fried on the AL roster.

He replaces Max Fried on the AL's active roster

Rodón has played for three MLB teams and has now made the All-Star team for all of them.

Rodón has been healthy in 2025 and put up a 10-6 record, 3.08 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 119.2 innings. He has served as a stabilizing force in a Yankees rotation that’s been hit hard by injuries in 2025.

Ace Gerritt Cole had Tommy John surgery before the season, and 2024 breakout rookie Luis Gil has been sidelined all season with a shoulder problem. Right-hander Clark Schmidt recently underwent Tommy John surgery as well, so the Yankees have relied on Rodón to produce quality innings as they continue their push for the playoffs.

He is pitching like the front-end starter New York paid him to be. White Sox fans have always known Rodón had it in him.

Should the White Sox have re-signed Rodón?

It’s fair to wonder how differently the 2022 and 2023 seasons would’ve gone if the White Sox had brought back Carlos Rodón.

The White Sox were at their best when he was at his best, and they had virtually no quality left-handed starting pitching after releasing Dallas Keuchel in 2022.

Regardless, the past is the past, and both sides have moved in a new direction. Rodón joins a growing list of former White Sox lefties to have success with other organizations, and he’s one of three (Garrett Crochet and Chris Sale) on the current All-Star rosters.

As the White Sox work their way back into contention, we’ll see if Chris Getz and the new front office will make different decisions around core players this time around. It'll be fun to watch Carlos in Atlanta on Wednesday night, even though I wish he was there representing the White Sox.