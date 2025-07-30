Former White Sox prospect just got traded at the deadline, triggering bad memories

Everybody expected the Chicago White Sox to be sellers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, but it did come as a bit of a surprise when the team dealt 1B/3B Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins.

Burger was a former first-round pick by the White Sox in the midst of a 34-homer season back in 2023. He was still under club control for a handful of years, and had established himself as one of the best hitters in the White Sox lineup.

There was some swing-and-miss concerns, as well as plate discipline issues, but Burger's 25 home runs in 88 games that season electrified White Sox fans. He had quickly become a fan favorite on the South Side.

None of the mattered to Kenny Williams, Rick Hahn, and the White Sox front office. Chicago traded Burger to Miami for left-handed pitching prospect Jake Eder, who was struggling in the minor leagues while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Jake Eder's White Sox tenure was a failure

Eder made five starts in the White Sox organization after the trade, posting an 11.42 ERA for the remainder of 2023.

Burger, meanwhile, had an .860 OPS with Miami down the home stretch and helped the Marlins clinch a playoff spot.

In 2024, Eder had a 6.64 ERA across two levels of the minor leagues but was particularly bad in Triple-A Charlotte. Still, the White Sox called him up to make his Major League debut on September 17, and he pitched two innings while allowing one run.

Eder was DFA'd by the White Sox before the 2025 season and quickly claimed by the Los Angeles Angels.

He has appeared in eight games for the Angels this season, with a 4.91 ERA over 18.1 innings in a long relief role. While his MLB numbers aren't awful, the minor leagues have not been kind to Eder. He has a 6.11 ERA in 13 minor league starts.

Jake Eder traded to Nationals

On Wednesday, White Sox fans got reminded about this complete whiff of a trade. The Angels moved Eder to the Washington Nationals at the deadline in a move for relief pitchers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin.

As part of this deal, left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin is also going to the Angels. Left-hander Jake Eder is one player heading back to the Nationals in the deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/bl4ny681ty — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2025

The Angels are winners of three in a row and now sit with a 53-55 record. They are only four games out of a wild card spot.

Jake Burger wasn't going to be the savior of White Sox baseball, but his power is certainly lacking in today's lineup. Something about seeing Eder get traded in 2025 is a reminder of the fan-favorite that was taken from us way too soon.