Former White Sox reliever is already making Pirates regret draft pick trade

The White Sox sent away a pitcher, just the right time. They sent left-handed Brandon Eisert and infielderJacob Gonzalez to the Pirates in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods and the 2026 No. 34 draft pick. After Eisert's first few games with the Pirates, it seems Chicago has already won part of the trade.

After the trade, Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington gave his reasoning for what the team added after acquiring Eisert.

“Brandon Eisert makes us even deeper in left-handed relief,” Cherington said.

But it's been the opposite. The left-hander hasn't made their pitching any better in his six appearances. It's a reality that White Sox fans know all too well.

Brandon Eisert started off horribly on the Pirates after being traded

Before the trade, Eisert had gone 2-1 with a 5.39 ERA. He was ranked eighth among left-handed relief pitchers for strikeouts in the American League with 73. Since the trade, those numbers aren't the same. In Pittsburgh, he's had a horrendous 11.57 ERA through 4 2/3 innings pitched.

On his new team, he's given up five runs and walked four batters with only four strikeouts so far. His worst moment came in Thursday's game against the Yankees when he gave up two runs in the seventh. He ruined Bubba Chandler's scoreless outing and the Pirates went on to lose to the Yankees, 2-0. Esiert was supposed to be a solution to the Pirates' relief issues, but he's just become a bigger problem.

That wasn't the only disastrous outing he had so far, though. In his third game with the team, he pitched for 2/3 of an inning against Cleveland. Coming into the game, Pittsburgh was ahead 3-1. By the end, he gave up three runs and the Guardians would go on to win the game, 5-3. In that game, he wasn't the one who completely sold it at the end, but he didn't do the bullpen any favors when he tied the game in the bottom of the eighth.

And then Brandon Eisert does this. You can’t make it up. https://t.co/ee1y1BW3TE pic.twitter.com/C6wN8DGQlS — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 19, 2026

For the White Sox, it's starting to look like a strong move by Chris Getz to give up a bad pitcher for an early second-round pick and a young pitcher. Chicago certainly doesn't need any more pitching woes on their team.

For him to show that it wasn't a great idea for Chicago to trade him, he needs to, at the very least, start with getting his ERA below five. From his recent games though, that seems like a big feat for him to accomplish. The full results of this trade won't be known until we see what Landon Thome ends up becoming, but fans certainly aren't missing Brandon Eisert. Pirates fans have begun to accept the reality of Eisert that White Sox fans already knew.

The White Sox still need bullpen help ahead of the trade deadline, but losing Brandon Eisert isn't a loss they're going to feel at all.