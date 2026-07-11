Late night Jacob Gonzalez trade to Pirates leaves White Sox loaded up for big draft splash

If you went to bed early Friday night, you may have missed the White Sox latest big move. Less than 12 hours after being sent down to Triple-A Charlotte with the return of Munetaka Murakami, Jacob Gonzalez was pulled during the third inning of the Knights game. With no injury apparent, White Sox fans began to speculate on the reason for his departure. The answer became clear on Friday night following the White Sox 14-1 routing of the Athletics.

The Chicago White Sox have acquired a Competitive Balance Round A selection (No. 34 overall) in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft and left-handed pitcher Jaden Woods from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Jacob Gonzalez. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2026

Gonzalez, 24, played in 30 games for the White Sox during Munetaka Murakami’s absence, hitting .244 with a .683 OPS during that span. He’s expected to join the Pirates big league roster where he’ll fill in for an injured Konnor Griffin at shortstop in the short term. The former first-round pick had finally put things together this season, and though the White Sox haven’t had a spot for him in the regular lineup, Gonzalez seemed to be the first man up in the event of an injury. Lefty Brandon Eisert joins him in the deal and provides the Pirates with another left-handed option in their bullpen. Eisert had a 5.93 ERA in 25 appearances for the White Sox this season.

Lefty Jaden Woods is a former seventh-round pick of Pittsburgh with a 4,58 ERA in 28 relief appearances at the Triple-A level this season. He provides the White Sox with more bullpen depth in the upper levels of the minor leagues, and he could play a role in the big leagues before the year is over.

Adding the 34th pick gives the White Sox the freedom to make a big draft splash

But the main part of this deal is the draft pick. The White Sox will add the 34th overall pick in Saturday’s draft, giving them three picks in the top 45, and the bonus pool money that comes with it. They were already going to save significantly with the first overall pick, and this deal gives the White Sox a total bonus pool of over $20 million, the largest in the draft’s history. It gives them financial flexibility to take whoever they want with the first pick regardless of cost, and they’ll likely be able to float multiple players that they like to 34 and 41 and walk away with multiple first-round talents.

While I’ve seen the arguments about the White Sox hurting their depth with this trade and I don’t disagree, the goal here from Chris Getz is clear. The White Sox are looking to build waves of talent in their farm system to maintain an extended competitive window. Gonzalez didn’t have a clear role on the team moving forward and this will allow them to land multiple top talents for the next way. It’s easy for contention windows to dry up because the team ages and the farm system isn’t strong enough to supplement it after a while. By continuing to exchange extra depth for younger assets, Chris Getz is attempting to extend the competitive window and get more top talents into the player development system.

Jacob Gonzalez may thrive in Pittsburgh and I fully expect to see some upset fans if he does. But the White Sox took the long-term approach here, and it’s going to lead to a complete haul in the 2026 draft. Stay tuned to find out just who those picks will be.