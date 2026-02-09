Former White Sox still without a job as 2026 spring training approaches

The MLB offseason officially comes to an end this week, and all 30 MLB teams will begin their preliminary Spring Training workouts. With only a couple days remaining until camp, the scramble is on for the last few remaining free agents to figure out their home for 2026. Among the players still searching for a contract for 2026 are a few familiar names. Here are some former White Sox players that are still without a job.

RHP Lucas Giolito

One of the biggest names still on the free agent market, the 31 year-old right-hander spent parts of seven seasons with the White Sox organization, landing an all-star nod in 2019 and becoming a staple of the team’s rotation during their brief contention window. The White Sox traded Giolito to the Angels at the 2023 deadline in the deal that brought them C Edgar Quero and LHP Ky Bush. Giolito struggled after the trade, but still landed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2024 season. Injuries delayed the start to his Red Sox career to 2025, but Giolito posted solid numbers upon his return, holding a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts. One top remaining starter Zac Gallen signs, things could move quickly for Giolito, who may be the second best option on the board.

LHP Jose Quintana

It’s been nearly a decade since Jose Quintana last put on a White Sox uniform, but the 2016 all-star is still going strong at the big league level. Quintana threw 131.2 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025, and the 36 year-old posted a respectable 3.96 ERA in that span. With many teams likely looking for a left-handed starting option, it shouldn’t be long before Quintana finds his next home. We’ll see if he’ll add a ninth different team to his major league resume or return to a familiar place.

RHP Michael Kopech

Once a prized White Sox prospect acquired in the Chris Sale trade, Kopech showed promise but never fully panned out in the White Sox rotation. Kopech posted a 3.54 ERA as a starter in 2022, but struggled in 2023 and moved fully to the bullpen for the 2024 season. He was included in the three-team trade that sent RHP Erick Fedde to the Cardinals at the trade deadline. Kopech went to the Dodgers in the trade and dominated down the stretch, posting a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings. He was limited to just 14 games in 2025 due to injury and now hits the free agent market at 29. He remains as one of the higher-upside options on the free agent market as the season approaches.

SS Tim Anderson

The decline of Tim Anderson needs to be studied. The former first-round pick won the batting title in 2019 and followed it up with back-to-back all-star appearances in 2021 and 2022 before dropping off a cliff at the age of 30. Anderson’s OPS+ went from 109 in 2022 to just 62 in 2023. The White Sox let Anderson walk following 2023 and things got even worse for the former all-star. He posted an OPS+ of just 30 for the Marlins in 2024 and made the Angels Opening Day roster in 2025, but slashed just .205/.258/.241 in 31 games. Anderson is reportedly looking to make an MLB comeback in 2026, but will likely never get back to his all-star form.

RHP Liam Hendriks

It’s been a tumultuous few years for former White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. After emerging as a late-inning threat in Oakland, Hendriks joined the White Sox in 2021 and landed all-star nods in his first two seasons with the team. A cancer diagnosis derailed his 2023 season, and although Hendriks underwent treatment and returned to the mound, he hasn’t been the same pitcher since. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2024 season before returning to the mound for the Red Sox in 2025. Hendriks pitched just five games and posted a 5.40 ERA before another injury ended his season. The Red Sox let Hendriks walk following the season and he’s still waiting for his next opportunity. The 37 year-old will look to stay healthy and re-establish himself as a lockdown late-inning reliever in 2026.