How Will Venable should line up the White Sox with Braden Montgomery on the roster

After months of speculation, the day is finally here. White Sox top outfield prospect Braden Montgomery has made his major league debut and joined a White Sox lineup that ranks in the top ten in baseball. Montgomery’s presence will make the White Sox strong offense even stronger, and he’ll likely slot into the everyday right field spot. Will Venable has a tendency to play very different lineups based on platoon splits, so here’s how the White Sox lineup should look against righties and lefties with Montgomery now in tow.

Vs. Righties

Sam Antonacci- LF Miguel Vargas- 3B Andrew Benintendi- DH Colson Montgomery- SS Chase Meidroth- 2B Jacob Gonzalez- 1B Braden Montgomery- RF Tristan Peters- CF Drew Romo- C

The top six in the White Sox lineup have been pretty consistent since Munetaka Murakami suffered a hamstring injury a week and a half ago. I don’t expect that to change with the addition of Montgomery, and I expect him to start his career lower in the order with the opportunity to earn his way up. Though Andrew Benintendi isn’t the ideal third hitter, Venable has tried to separate Miguel Vargas from Colson Montgomery in the lineup and Benintendi is a veteran bat who has hit the ball well over the past couple weeks. Braden Montgomery’s power potential could ultimately lead to him moving up in the order, but for now, he’ll hit behind fellow rookie Jacob Gonzalez, who has shown a solid on-base ability early in his career. Once Kyle Teel and Munetaka Murakami return to this lineup, I expect it to reshuffle again, but the White Sox have a few weeks before they need to worry about that.

Vs. Lefties

Chase Meidroth- 2B Randal Grichuk- DH Miguel Vargas- 3B Colson Montgomery- SS Edgar Quero- C Braden Montgomery- RF Jacob Gonzalez- 1B Sam Antonacci- LF Derek Hill- CF

The White Sox lineup has looked different from top to bottom against left-handers this season, with Meidroth often in the leadoff spot against southpaws. Free-agent signing Randal Grichuk has absolutely crushed lefties so far this season and should hit near the top of the lineup. Edgar Quero is a switch-hitter but performs better from the right side, so Will Venable has tried to prioritize his at bats against lefties. Both Sam Antonacci and Jacob Gonzalez are much stronger against right-handed pitching, but both are young enough that the White Sox should be giving them daily at bats to see if they can handle pitching from both sides. Veteran outfielder Derek Hill may not be on the roster too much longer with Everson Pereira’s return expected soon, but he’s put up quality at bats in platoon situations this season.

The White Sox have averaged more than five runs per game since Munetaka Murakami's injury, and the return of both him and Kyle Teel should help make their lineup among the best in the American League. It's been a tough road, but things are finally looking up on the south side.