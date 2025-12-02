Jeff Passan’s possible Luis Robert trade fits are great news for White Sox return

It seems like the never-ending question for White Sox fans. Now that the White Sox have picked up Luis Robert Jr’s option for 2026, will the team hang onto him or trade him? It’s the same question that plagued the team at the trade deadline and last offseason, and so far, the team has held on to try to maximize the value they’ll get in return. Robert’s recent injuries and inconsistency have unfortunately put a damper on those plans to this point, and the White Sox may need to finally cut their losses and take what they can get. ESPN’s Jeff Passan released his Top 25 trade candidates earlier this week, and he listed the probability of the White Sox trading Luis Robert Jr. at 60%. Among the teams mentioned as good fits, the Giants, Reds, Mets, and Phillies.

Passan’s confidence that Robert will be traded is a promising sign for the White Sox return. Chris Getz has always held firm in his belief in Robert’s value and has shown little willingness to settle. It’s unlikely that his stance has changed since the trade deadline. While he may need to compromise a bit to account for Robert’s salary increase and injury frequency, the White Sox aren’t forced to trade him this offseason and may hold him into the season if the offers are low. It's possible that teams are willing to give up more than expected for a player with Robert's upside.

Getz on trade talk involving Luis Robert Jr.: "It’s very truthful that we are not shopping him, because we’re very comfortable having him in a White Sox uniform, knowing what he’s capable of doing. Now if it makes sense for both parties to work out a deal, then so be it ... — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) November 19, 2025

The White Sox could have multiple desperate teams in on Robert

Let’s talk about the potential fits. The Giants, Phillies, Reds, and Mets all have one thing in common: they are desperately in need of an outfield bat. Aside from players at the very top of the market like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, the outfield market is thin in free agency, which may force teams in need of outfielders to look to the trade market.

The Mets are certain to be involved in the top names, but certainly wouldn’t shy away from Robert’s $20 million salary in a trade. The White Sox and Mets reportedly engaged in discussions for Robert at the trade deadline, with the White Sox expressing interest in infielders Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, among others. The Mets traded starting outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers, further increasing their need in the outfield and their surplus in the infield. The White Sox would like to add a left-handed infielder to the mix, preferably one that can play third base. Maybe a swap of Brett Baty and Luis Robert Jr. is in the cards.

The Giants added sluggers Willy Adames and Rafael Devers to their lineup in the past year, but still ranked in the bottom ten in the league in OPS in 2025. They paid Koren center fielder Jung Hoo Lee over $100 million to join their lineup, but his injuries and inconsistency have left them without solid answers in the outfield. Robert would provide a five-tool talent and elite defense that’s extra important in the large outfield of San Francisco. The Giants have several young pitchers whom White Sox pitching director Brian Bannister is familiar with from his time in the bay area, so perhaps there’s a match to be made.

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a need in center field for awhile. They’ve been speculated about in Robert rumors for the past two seasons and so far haven’t pulled the trigger. They acquired OF Harrison Bader at the trade deadline, but he is a free agent and may sign elsewhere. With Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto also potentially exiting in free agency, the Phillies need for offensive firepower is only increasing, and they may look to the trade market for the answer. The Phillies have an interesting mix of offense and pitching in their farm system, though most of their top ten are further away from the big leagues than the White Sox would probably like. Still, a team desperate for offense may be willing to give the White Sox a nice return.

The Cincinnati Reds are looking to build on a rather unexpected playoff appearance in 2025. Young superstars Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene anchor both sides of a well-balanced team. The farm system remains strong as well, especially in the realm of young position players. Seven of the Reds top ten prospects are position players, which is still the biggest need in the White Sox system. A team like the Reds may be more willing to pay up in prospect capital to add to the roster than spending on free agents, so Robert could become a priority for the Reds front office.

With the Winter Meetings in less than a week, Robert’s trade market will be one of the major storylines to watch for the White Sox. While the Giants, Phillies, Mets, and Reds may not be the only suitors, they’re certainly worth keeping an eye on. Those four teams being involved and desperate may make the return even better than expected.