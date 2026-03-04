Jurickson Profar suspension could give White Sox chance to clear infield logjam

The White Sox entered spring training with a roster full of young, exciting talent. They’ve begun to supplement that talent with outside help, and an active offseason has the team feeling optimistic about their chances of substantial improvement in 2026. At this stage, however, It’s an incomplete roster, and it leaves the White Sox with a tough decision to make about their infield mix. Fortunately, an unexpected situation in Atlanta may have just solved that problem.

Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar, who signed a large free agent contract with the Braves two years ago, has been suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second straight season. Atlanta fields an outfield of Ronald Acuna Jr, Michael Harris, and Mike Yastrzemski, but Profar figured to see substantial time at DH and factor into the outfield mix this season. Atlanta has already lost starting shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and multiple starting pitchers to injuries, so this just continues a cycle of bad news for the Braves, who are hoping to rebound after a tough 2025 season.

Atlanta’s open DH slot could cause them to explore external options, and they could look at Lenyn Sosa as a solution. Sosa, 26, led the White Sox with 22 home runs in 2025, but his defensive shortcomings and free-swinging approach hurt his overall ceiling. The White Sox have their starting infield locked into place, with Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, and Miguel Vargas set to receive the primary reps to open the season. Edgar Quero and Andrew Benintendi are expected to see significant time in the DH role, leaving Sosa without a clear path to regular at bats.

Lenyn Sosa could be the odd-man out on the White Sox roster

Sosa is competing with fellow infielders Curtis Mead and Tanner Murray for a spot on the bench. Mead, like Sosa, is out of minor league options. The White Sox acquired him in a deadline trade with the Rays last season and could benefit from giving him more time and consistent at bats. Infielder Sam Antonacci has emerged as a strong candidate for an early season call-up with an excellent start to the spring. Antonacci, Mead, and Murray all provide more versatility on defense than Sosa, so they could be preferred options for a role on the roster. But if the White Sox want some power off the bench, they could make a role for Sosa.

It’s unclear what a return for Sosa would look like. The White Sox are unlikely to land any top prospects for a player with questions about his defense and approach, but perhaps a fringe MLB player who needs an opportunity and plays a position the White Sox need could be enough to entice Chris Getz to pull the trigger on a deal. Surely, a team exists that needs some extra right-handed power and thinks they can correct the approach of a 26 year-old player with clear talent.

A few weeks remain until the White Sox will need to narrow down their group of players to 26, but it’s not too early to start thinking about options. Tough decisions are coming soon, and the unexpected news out of Atlanta may have just provided the White Sox with a perfect solution.