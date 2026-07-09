Justin Verlander’s retirement gives White Sox fans another celebratory moment in 2026

It’s been more than 20 years since Justin Verlander made his major league debut. As a matter of fact, the White Sox 2005 World Series championship came after Verlander’s first big league start in 2005. In the years since, Verlander has made nine All-Star games, won three Cy Youngs and an MVP, and took home two World Series trophies. Verlander’s illustrious career will undoubtedly result in his induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame, and it’ll be coming to an end after 2026. Verlander, who has made just one start this season after returning to the Tigers, announced Wednesday that the 2026 season will be his last, and it’s news that won’t be terribly upsetting to White Sox fans.

Verlander, who has spent every season of his career except one in the American League, has faced the White Sox 49 times. Only the Guardians have faced Verlander more than the White Sox have. His 49 starts against the White Sox include 23 wins, four complete games, 293 strikeouts and a 3.62 ERA. Anyone who’s faced Verlander more than a couple times won’t have strong offensive numbers against him, but the White Sox have had to deal with him a bit more than other teams, and Verlander has largely had their number.

Justin Verlander's dominance of the White Sox wasn't limited to Detroit

In addition to owning the White Sox when facing them, Verlander’s 2022 Cy Young campaign was the only thing standing in the way of the award going to White Sox ace Dylan Cease, who finished second in the voting. Verlander has been a thorn in the side of the White Sox that didn’t go away when he was dealt to the Astros in 2017, and he continued to be a top level starting pitcher with his new team. Even in 2025, at age 42, Verlander posted a 3.85 ERA with the San Francisco Giants, and some speculated that he’d be a good fit to join the young White Sox pitching staff for this season. Instead, Verlander chose to end his career in Detroit where it began, but his first half has been derailed by multiple injuries. His latest, a hamstring strain, occurred in a bullpen session just days before he was scheduled to return from the IL and face the White Sox in Detroit in June.

The Tigers will hope Verlander can return healthy in the second half and provide a boost to their pitching staff as they look to get themselves back in the race in the American League. Their strong play over the last month has put some pressure on the White Sox and has potentially taken them out of a shrinking group of deadline sellers in the American League. The 43-year-old Verlander is highly unlikely to regain his prime form upon his return, but he hopes to close out his career with some meaningful innings and another Tigers playoff push.

White Sox fans can acknowledge the incredible career of Verlander while also rejoicing in the fact that they won’t have to deal with his dominance any longer. In a 2026 that’s been full of moments to celebrate on the south side so far, Justin Verlander has just provided another.