Kyle Teel injury just solved one of White Sox biggest roster questions in the worst way

Less than 24 hours ago, I posted an updated prediction about the White Sox 26-man roster with just two weeks until Opening Day. While most of the roster spots seem set, a few questions remain about how the White Sox will round out their roster. One of the questions at the time of my prediction was whether or not the White Sox would keep catcher Korey Lee on the roster. In the hours since, starting catcher Kyle Teel injured himself during Team Italy’s World Baseball Matchup against Team USA, and his prognosis will answer the catcher question in a way that nobody wanted.

White Sox GM Chris Getz provided an update on Teel on Wednesday, indicating a Grade 2 hamstring strain that will sideline Teel for four to six weeks. It’s not the worst possible result for Teel, but it’s not good news for the White Sox, who will now be without their starting catcher for the first few weeks of the season. With two weeks to go until the season gets underway, the shorter end of the spectrum would have Teel returning in time for the team’s second road trip, while the higher end would keep him out for most or all of April.

Teel's injury opens the door for Edgar Quero and Korey Lee

Whether Teel misses ten games or 30, it’s a tough break for the White Sox, who are hopeful that Teel is an integral part of their future core and have high ambitions for his 2026 season. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that the White Sox have now resolved their catcher dilemma and can keep Korey Lee in the organization. Lee, who is out of minor league options, likely would’ve hit the waiver wire or been traded should the team not be able to keep him on the 26-man roster, but he’ll get an opportunity now. 22 year-old Edgar Quero should see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate in Teel’s absence, and the White Sox are still bullish on his future behind the plate.

Quero, who made his big league debut in April of last season, showed excellent command of the strike zone and contact skills in his rookie year, but struggled to consistently drive the ball. He spent time this winter at Driveline working to add bat speed and improve his launch angle, and he’s off to an excellent start this spring. In nine games of Cactus League action, Quero is 11-for-30 with a homer and an OPS of .920. Spring training stats don’t always translate to the regular season, but Quero’s early results have been impressive, and he’ll get every opportunity to show his progress early in the season.

EDGAR QUERO ❗️ pic.twitter.com/4qo8VqABhw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 1, 2026

The White Sox players believe they’re going to compete this year, but most people looking at the roster don’t believe it’s there yet. Losing Kyle Teel for a few weeks won’t disrupt any sort of championship aspirations, but it certainly will make it tougher to envision a significant step forward if the White Sox are without one of their young sparkplugs for an extended period of time.

Kyle Teel brings a love for the game and a contagious energy to the ballpark everyday, so if there’s anyone on the roster I believe can come back quickly and look stronger, it’s Teel. White Sox fans will hope his absence is minimal and he can get back healthy sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Edgar Quero and Korey Lee will get an opportunity to prove that they belong in the White Sox future plans.