Kyle Teel update puts White Sox one step closer to long-awaited lineup boost

As the White Sox wrap up a series win against the Seattle Mariners and get set to welcome the division-rival Royals to town, the team remains right in the mix for the AL Central. The White Sox enter Monday just one game back of the Guardians at 19-21, and the vibe in the locker room is one of optimism. After a rough beginning, the White Sox lineup has settled in and now ranks in the middle of the pack in most meaningful categories, and they’ve done it all without young catcher Kyle Teel, one of the bigger contributors to the offense in 2025. After a positive update this weekend, it sounds like Teel’s long-awaited season debut could be coming sooner rather than later.

Kyle Teel is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Charlotte Knights — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 10, 2026

Teel, 24, made his big league debut for the White Sox in 2025 and quickly became one of the stronger offensive options. Overall, Teel finished the season slashing .273/.375/.411 with eight home runs and a .786 OPS. His 1.9 fWAR was second among White Sox position players last season, only trailing Colson Montgomery. While it took a little bit for his power production to come around, Teel demonstrated advanced feel for the strike zone early, posting a 12.5% walk rate and only chasing 23.7% of the time.

White Sox struggles at catcher position could soon come to an end

The White Sox felt like Teel could take a step forward and be an even bigger difference-maker in their 2026 lineup, but the start to his season was delayed after he suffered a hamstring strain while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. The initial prognosis was that Teel would miss four to six weeks, potentially putting him on track to return before the end of April. Unfortunately, Teel suffered a setback while running the bases and it caused a delay in his rehab assignment. He ran the bases this weekend and felt good, and will now head to Charlotte two months after originally suffering the injury in March. It’s unclear at this time how long Teel’s rehab assignment will last, but I wouldn’t expect him to return before next week’s west coast trip.

Teel’s return is much-needed for the White Sox, who have struggled to find any production from the catcher position early this season. 23 year-old catcher Edgar Quero has struggled mightily and could use a reset in Charlotte, but the White Sox don’t have another catcher on the 40-man roster. Teel’s return could give the White Sox the flexibility to give Quero a break. 24 year-old Drew Romo has taken over the primary catching duties over the past couple weeks and has produced more pop than Quero, though his average also sits under .200. Teel’s consistent presence in the lineup has been greatly missed.

With a solid top five that includes Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth, and Sam Antonacci, the White Sox believe they have the foundation of a strong and productive lineup. Adding 2025 standout Kyle Teel to the mix will make the group even stronger and help greatly on the quest of winning more games in 2026.

The White Sox are currently on pace for 77 wins, which would represent another large step forward for the organization. If they continue on the track they’re on, it should be a fun summer on the south side. And with the AL Central in the state it’s in, who’s to say the White Sox couldn’t even sneak into the playoffs? Anything can happen.