Riding the high of a series win against the MLB-best Braves, the White Sox received more good news to start this weekend. Everson Pereira’s return to the lineup brought back one key offensive force in the lineup, and more will be on the way in short order. Here are all the latest updates on the key injuries for the White Sox.

Kyle Teel rehab assignment imminent?

Earlier this week, White Sox catcher Kyle Teel said on Chuck Garfein’s podcast that he’s “A finger nail’s length” away from returning from his hamstring and knee injuries. The 24-year-old catcher has yet to make his season debut after suffering a hamstring strain during the preseason. Just days away from his return, Teel suffered a knee injury during a rehab game that has kept him out another few weeks. Teel has completed all the steps after taking live batting practice earlier this weekend, and the White Sox are just waiting to see how he recovers before sending him out on a rehab assignment. White Sox manager Will Venable indicated on Friday that his return could be close.

Mune Murakami of the Wh Sox updated his injured hamstring recovery. He said pain has subsided but the forecast for his return is still 4-6 weeks . He was injured May 29th. Still could be an All Star selection if recovered. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 12, 2026

Teel’s return will be a welcome boost for the White Sox, who haven’t received consistent production from the catcher’s spot. Hopefully he’ll return and make his impact felt soon.

Munetaka Murakami making progress

Friday marked two weeks since Munetaka Murakami’s hamstring strain, and he continues to make progress. Murakami was spotted running on the field before Friday’s game as he continues his rehab. When asked about his progress before the game, Murakami was optimistic.





“It’s coming along well,” Murakami said. “Progress is being made day by day. I’m doing well in the rehab itself. Doing really well.”

Murakami will likely still miss another two to four weeks, but the White Sox lineup has stepped up in his absence. His return to the lineup will give the team an even bigger boost.

Noah Schultz returns to the mound

Left-hander Noah Schultz, suffering from knee tendinitis, has returned to the mound and begun throwing bullpen sessions. His initial one came earlier this week and his second came Saturday. The next step for Schultz is to head to Charlotte for a rehab outing or two, which could happen this week. The White Sox currently only have four starters on their roster after David Sandlin was optioned to Triple-A. With the rainout and off-days this week, the White Sox won’t need a fifth starter until the team heads to Detroit next weekend. That may be a bit too soon for Schultz’s return, but should his bullpens go well, he may not be too much farther behind.