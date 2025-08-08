Luis Robert Jr. becomes the 4th player in White Sox history to reach this milestone

During Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. reached a career milestone that few White Sox players have ever achieved.

Robert Jr. stole second base in the top of the 8th inning. It was his 31st stolen base of the season and 100th stolen base of his career.

Robert Jr. also blasted his 100th career home run while the team was in Seattle this week, officially giving him a 100-100 career in a White Sox uniform. He is only the fourth White Sox player in history to reach those marks.

He's in good company, joining Alexei Ramírez, Ray Durham, and Minnie Miñoso as the distinguished members of the historic franchise to get it done with both power and speed.

White Sox players with 100-100 careers

From 2008-2015, Cuban-born shortstop Alexei Ramírez hit 109 home runs and stole 135 bases with the White Sox. Ramírez hit a career-high 21 home runs back in 2008 and was selected to the 2014 AL All-Star roster.

Ramírez was also the last White Sox player before Robert Jr, to steal 30+ bases in a season, with exactly 30 back in 2013.

Ray Durham played for the White Sox from 1995-2002, He hit 106 home runs and stole 219 bases. Durham was an AL All-Star in 1998 and 2000 and he stole 30+ bases in four consecutive seasons from 1996-99.

Durham was the last long-term solution the White Sox had at second base. Ever since he mvoed on for the back half of his 2,000-hit career, the South Siders have been looking to fill the void he left behind.

Cuban-born outfielder Minnie Miñoso played for the White Sox in 12 different seasons. First from 1951-1957, then 1960-61, 1964, 1976, and finally 1980 when he was 56 years old.

In his 1,373 career games in a White Sox uniform, Miñoso hit 135 home runs and recorded 171 stolen bases. He made the All-Star Game six times with the White Sox, wont three Gold Glove Awards, and was eventually inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Luis Robert Jr.'s legacy with the White Sox

There's really no telling when Robert's time with the White Sox will come to an end. Few people expected him to remain with the club after the 2025 trade deadline, but now that he's temporarily staying on the South Side, it opens up a ton of possibilities for the near future.

Since the beginning of July, Luis Robert Jr. has recorded a hit in 19 of the 21 games he has played in. He is batting .365 with four (4) home runs and a .989 OPS over that stretch.

The White Sox will presumably pick up Robert's $20 million club option for the 2026 season. He has another option of equal value for 2027 should the White Sox choose to keep him around.

There's a chance Robert Jr. stays in Chicago beyond 2025 and continues to tack on numbers to his career totals with the White Sox. Either way, his South Side legacy will be far more complicated than the three players he's now among.

Miñoso, Durham, and Ramirez are all beloved (to different extents) by White Sox fans. When most people think of Luis Robert Jr., they don't think "White Sox legend," they think of injuries, disappointment, and untapped potential.

If Robert Jr. does end up on the White Sox roster for 2026 Opening Day, it's a season that will likely define his Chicago legacy.

A bounce-back campaign and hitting like he has over the last month could put Robert Jr. in a category of his own when it comes to his career statistics. No White Sox player has ever recorded 140+ home runs and 140+ stolen bases with the franchise.

But if Luis Robert Jr. reverts back to his struggles of 2024 and early 2025, he'll be remembered as more of a bust than a star, regardless of the career milestones he reaches.