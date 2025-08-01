Trade deadline leaves Chris Getz and White Sox with one major thing they must avoid

The MLB trade deadline is in the rearview, and to the surprise of many, Luis Robert Jr. is still on the Chicago White Sox.

Trade rumors surrounding Robert have been circulating as far back as last offseason, but the center-fielder’s underperformance and questionable injury history left White Sox GM Chris Getz without an offer he deemed "good enough."

Robert will remain with the White Sox for the rest of 2025, and possibly beyond.

Chicago will have to make a choice this offseason on whether or not to exercise the $20 million club option on Robert’s contract or let him hit unrestricted free agency. To me, it seems they may have made that choice already.

The White Sox cannot let Luis Robert Jr. walk in the offseason

By not trading Robert at the deadline, the White Sox have essentially backed themselves into a corner. They now have no choice but to exercise Robert’s option and bring him back for 2026.

Even if the deadline returns being discussed were light, simply letting Robert walk for nothing would be organizational malpractice by Chris Getz if he could have gotten some prospects for him now.

There is no chance of the White Sox making the playoffs in 2025, so Robert will not be needed down the stretch. Not moving him at the deadline is all about keeping him around next season.

"We anticipate him being here, we do. If we felt otherwise, maybe we go a different course," Getz said of Robert during his media availability. (via Merkin)

The White Sox could revisit trading Robert in the future

Picking up Robert’s option will leave the White Sox in a similar situation to what they were in this year. The White Sox may be improved in 2026, but they likely won’t yet be ready to compete for the playoffs, so they will be looking for Robert to maintain his recent hot streak down the stretch and into 2026 in order to increase his trade value.

This is a risky play for Robert, who hasn’t shown he can be a healthy and consistent player in the White Sox lineup in almost two full seasons.

The White Sox will hope Robert’s improved July will carry over, but at $20 million, they may have to chip in some money to even get someone to take Robert. At his best, he’s more than a $20 million player, but those days may be long gone.

Robert’s health and performance down the stretch will be something to watch for White Sox fans, but no matter how rough it gets, Chris Getz has made his bed and must now lie in it.

Letting Robert walk for nothing this offseason would be simply inexcusable for Getz and the White Sox, and I wish I could say with confidence that it won’t happen. Unfortunately, I’ve been a fan of the White Sox for years, and I’ve seen my share of decisions that don’t make sense.

All will be clear in October, but until then, in Getz we trust...I guess.