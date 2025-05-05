Luis Robert Jr. is heating up and the White Sox now plan to trade him sooner than expected

Luis Robert Jr. is starting to look like himself again at the plate—and just in time.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, "Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert finally started to hit (.346 with three homers, eight RBI and six stolen bases) this past week. If he continues, the White Sox hope to have him traded by Memorial Day."

The comment adds new urgency to Robert's trade timeline. While he was already viewed as one of the top potential names on the trade market, his recent surge could fast-track Chicago's efforts to find a deal.

Robert's surge sets up Memorial Day showcase

Robert currently leads all of Major League Baseball with 15 stolen bases and has shown improved plate discipline, drawing a team-high 20 walks. That's good for fifth-most in the American League. His well-rounded production only enhances his appeal to contenders looking for an impact addition around Memorial Day.

According to Chris Withers on X, "Robert is also the first player in White Sox history with three home runs and eight stolen bases in an eight-game span, joining an exclusive group of American League players—Ty Cobb, Don Baylor, Rickey Henderson, Carl Crawford, and Mike Trout—to post such a stretch."

With Memorial Day falling just three weeks from now on Monday, May 26, Robert will have a packed stretch of games coming up to showcase himself against a mix of playoff hopefuls and divisional opponents.

"I would love to put his locker next to Marcus Semien's."@JimBowdenGM thinks Luis Robert Jr. is a really good fit in center field for the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/c3O6WjDB5f — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 5, 2025

Beginning with a four-game set in Kansas City (May 5–8), the White Sox then return home to face the Marlins (May 9–11), followed by road series at Cincinnati (May 13–15) and against the Cubs (May 16–18). They return home again for three games vs. the Mariners (May 19–21), then close the month with a key homestand against the Rangers (May 23–25) before heading to New York to face the Mets on Memorial Day (May 26).

These games give Robert a valuable stage to keep building momentum in front of scouts and front offices. Teams like the Mariners, Rangers, and Mets are either dealing with injuries or seeking to bolster already strong rosters, making them logical fits.

Robert’s ability to contribute without having to carry the offensive load—slotting into the lower half of a contender’s lineup—adds to his appeal as a seamless addition to a postseason-caliber club.

Previous trade talks could rekindle in May

The upcoming stretch could also reignite conversations with clubs that have previously been in touch with the White Sox. The Reds, who held talks earlier this spring, are on the schedule for a three-game set from May 13–15.

Those discussions were reportedly haulted after the two sides failed to agree on prospect capital or how the salaries would be exchanged. A strong showing from Robert in that series could prompt renewed interest, especially given Cincinnati’s need for a spark in the outfield.

With the Reds over .500 and currently 1.5 games out of a playoff spot, perhaps president of baseball operations Nick Krall now has the sample size he needs to take a big swing.

Combined with the Dodgers—whose trade talks were "tabled" in April after failing to reach common ground on prospect value—the groundwork has already been laid for negotiations to resume.

Luis Robert Jr. now is the SOLE stolen base leader in the MLB with 15! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/fQogqpxy8F — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 4, 2025

The White Sox appear ready to move on. Their willingness to accelerate the timeline suggests confidence in Robert's value returning and a desire to strike while his bat is hot. They'll just need to hope he keeps it going throughout May.

All eyes will be on Robert Jr. in the weeks ahead—and if Nightengale's reporting is any indication, a deal could come much sooner than expected.