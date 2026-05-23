Mets roster move shows they learned the Craig Kimbrel lesson the White Sox did long ago

The New York Mets made multiple roster moves on Friday, and one involved former Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel. After calling up right-handed pitching prospect Jonah Tong from Triple-A Syracuse, the Mets designated Kimbrel for assignment in a corresponding move.

Kimbrel being designated for assignment is certainly notable news, as he was one of the best closers in baseball during his prime, reaching nine all-star games and posting four straight years with at least 40 saves from 2011-2014. However, he has had trouble replicating his former elite form for a while now, and that remained the case this campaign with the Mets.

In 14 appearances for the Mets before being designated for assignment, Kimbrel had a 0-2 record, a 6.00 ERA, and 15 strikeouts in 15 innings. Overall, the veteran righty struggled this season with New York, so it is not necessarily surprising to see him get designated for assignment.

Ben Rice goes deep off Craig Kimbrel! pic.twitter.com/IkYOO5KLm0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2026

With Kimbrel now in DFA limbo, the Mets could listen to trade offers for him. If the Mets do not find a trade partner for him, they would place him on waivers. If he does become a free agent again, he could get some interest, but his struggles this season do not make that a guarantee.

White Sox can fully understand Mets' decision to DFA Kimbrel

The White Sox can relate to the Mets when it comes to Kimbrel, as the nine-time All-Star struggled mightily during his brief stay with the American League Central club. After being acquired from the Chicago Cubs during the 2021 season, Kimbrel had a 2-2 record, a 5.09 ERA, and one save in 24 appearances for the White Sox. At the time, the White Sox paid a hefty price to get him, sending former first-round pick Nick Madrigal across town in the deal. However, Madrigal's Cubs career never panned out, making the trade a wash in hindsight.

Kimbrel's time with the White Sox was undoubtedly disappointing. He was expected to be a major addition to the White Sox's bullpen, as he had a 0.49 ERA in 39 games for the Cubs that season before the trade. However, it all fell apart for Kimbrel after he got traded to the White Sox. His ERA spiked to 5.95 in 24 appearances with the White Sox after the trade, and he was traded to the Dodgers before the start of the 2022 season.

It will now be interesting to see if Kimbrel ends up landing with a new team after being designated for assignment by the Mets. If he does get a fresh start elsewhere, he will be looking to bounce back in a major way and post a productive season for the first time in awhile.