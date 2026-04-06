MLB fans roasting Blue Jays after White Sox sweep has Chicago fans feeling better than ever

As the White Sox wrapped an ugly 1-5 road trip to open the 2026 season, the vibes around the team's fans were not high. It felt like more of the same from a team that insisted they were going to improve in 2026, and White Sox fans were left wondering if the rebuild would ever end. It’s crazy how quickly things changed. The White Sox welcomed the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays to town for their first home series of the year and pulled off a shocking series sweep behind their pitching staff and some timely hits. Now, the Blue Jays have become the laughingstock of MLB fans, and it leaves White Sox fans feeling a bit of momentum moving forward.

THE WHITE SOX SWEEP THE BLUE JAYS. 😳 pic.twitter.com/AekFazYl9P — theScore (@theScore) April 5, 2026

The Blue Jays fall off is worse than last year Mets 😭🙏 — La Pantera (Omarion H) (@DavidEscud93774) April 6, 2026

Friday’s home opener felt like the White Sox were in control the entire way. Three early runs against former White Sox ace Dylan Cease and dominance by Grant Taylor and Sean Burke had the White Sox in front 3-1 heading to the 8th inning. But the early bullpen troubles continued as righty Jordan Leasure allowed a single and a homer to Andres Gimenez, tying up the game late. After stranding a runner in scoring position in the 9th, the White Sox headed to extra innings, where closer Seranthony Dominguez would’ve gotten through the 10th unscathed if not for Munetaka Murakami’s foot leaving first base after a grounder down the third-base line was fielded by Miguel Vargas. With the tying run just 90 feet away in the bottom of the 10th, Austin Hays’ foul tip caught Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk in the thumb, forcing him to leave the game. The White Sox decided to test backup catcher Tyler Heineman, and it paid off. Derek Hill laid down a bunt with two outs, which Heineman fielded and threw into right field, scoring the tying run. Tristan Peters then singled in Hill, giving the White Sox the walk-off victory in their home opener.

Saturday’s game followed a similar script, with the White Sox taking the early lead. Anthony Kay entered the game without his best stuff, but the Blue Jays squandered a few opportunities with runners in scoring position. Vlad Guerrero Jr’s homer gave the Blue Jays the lead, but the White Sox quickly answered with homers by Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery. Chris Murphy got into trouble in the 7th, but a baserunning mistake by Tyler Heineman made the final out at third base and kept the White Sox in front 4-3. The White Sox added insurance in the bottom of the eighth after Luisangel Acuna’s infield single led to Miguel Vargas being caught in a rundown. Another poor throw by Heineman got into left field, allowing Vargas and Austin Hays to score and expanding the White Sox lead to three. Seranthony Dominguez shut the door on his former team and the White Sox clinched the series win.

Good pitching for the White Sox and defensive mistakes by Toronto were once again the story on Sunday. Miguel Vargas lined a two-out single into center field in the first, but Daulton Varsho’s misplay allowed Vargas to get all the way to third, and scored Chase Meidroth for the White Sox first run. That would prove to be all they needed. Davis Martin fired six scoreless innings, with White Sox rookie Tanner Murray making the play of the game to rob a hit from Addison Barger and save two runs on a ground ball in the hole. Jordan Leasure escaped a jam in the seventh, and the Blue Jays could never string together a rally. The White Sox won the game 3-0, sweeping the Blue Jays at home for the first time since 1995.

White Sox weekend sweep showed a completely different team than the first week

It felt like a completely different White Sox team than we saw on the opening road trip. The pitching staff that was brutal to watch seemed to bounce back, and the poor fundamental baseball came from the Blue Jays side this time. With the sweep, the Blue Jays have now lost five of their last six games against the White Sox and Rockies, who had the two worst records in baseball in 2025. Social media has been set ablaze with fans roasting the Blue Jays, and I have to say, it’s nice to not be in the crosshairs this time.

The White Sox are a very young team, and inconsistency is to be expected. There are certainly going to be more stretches like the opening road trip that are reminiscent of 2024, but I don’t think this’ll be the only series win against a superior opponent in 2026. This was never going to be a contending year, but the closer the White Sox can get to .500, the better position they’ll put themselves in to do some damage in the near future.

Hopefully, this weekend was just the start of the momentum starting to shift in the White Sox favor.