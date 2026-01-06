MLB Pipeline names powerful White Sox outfield prospect as breakout candidate in 2026

The 2025 White Sox season saw the breakout of a handful of prospects. Pitchers Tanner McDougal and Christian Oppor were among the pitchers who made a huge rise in the organization’s farm system. On the hitting side, 2024 draft picks Caleb Bonemer and Sam Antonacci firmly placed themselves on the radar with big seasons. As the White Sox gear up for 2026, it’s not too early to take a look at possible breakout candidates who may make a similar leap in the coming season. MLB Pipeline listed one player from each team that they believe could take a big step forward. For the White Sox, it was outfielder George Wolkow.

Wolkow, 20, was drafted in the seventh round by the White Sox in 2023. The native of Downers Grove, Illinois was viewed by many as a first-round talent had he waited one more year to enter the draft. Instead, he reclassified and graduated high school early to get an earlier start on his professional career. The White Sox paid him third-round money to lure him away from his commitment to South Carolina and assigned him to their Arizona Complex League affiliate as a 17 year-old. Standing at 6-foot-7, Wolkow is known for his massive power from the left side of the plate, with questions lingering about his propensity to strike out and ability to make enough contact. Wolkow began his 2024 season back in Arizona, and a strong start earned him a promotion to Low-A Kannapolis at 18. Wolkow had a promising season in Low-A, posting a .770 OPS and slugging 11 homers in 76 games.

"I think I’m an athletic player. I have some good legs under me." @WhiteSox No. 10 prospect George Wolkow has a message for anyone who thinks he's just a "feast-or-famine" offensive talent: https://t.co/yuUnyYRTQ4 pic.twitter.com/8Y0aOcY2dL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 8, 2025

Despite solid results, Wolkow’s near-40% strikeout rate in 2024 was alarmingly high and unsustainable. The White Sox hoped he’d make significant progress in that area entering 2025. He remained at the Low-A level this past season, but his OPS dropped to .679 in 116 games. On the bright side, Wolkow’s strikeout rate dipped to 29%. This is still too high, but it’s definite progress. He hit 13 home runs in 2025, matching his season total from 2024. Wolkow continues to walk at a decent clip, so plate discipline isn’t the primary issue. In an interview earlier this offseason, he attributed his 2025 season to an illness and the inability to find a rhythm, but he hasn’t lost any confidence.

2026 is a crucial year for Wolkow and the White Sox

Wolkow will be just 20 years-old for the entirety of the 2026 season. He’s likely to begin the season in Kannapolis again, but a good start could land him a quick promotion to High-A. The White Sox knew when they drafted Wolkow that he’d need time to develop, and he’s shown encouraging signs despite the results not yet reflecting them. At his ceiling, George Wolkow brings the type of power that most teams dream about. He’s athletic and strong, and could be an all-star right fielder. At his floor, he simply can’t make enough contact to produce at the major league level, and the White Sox big swing doesn’t pay off.

With a new player development system in place, the White Sox should feel as confident as ever that they can bring the best out of Wolkow, and a big season in 2026 would go a long way to making it a reality. MLB Pipeline believes it’s possible, and so should we.