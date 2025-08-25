White Sox prospect Caleb Bonemer keeps getting better with new minor league promotion

Chicago White Sox shortstop prospect Caleb Bonemer has only gotten better as the 2025 season has gone along.

After being selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Bonemer has played his way onto MLB Pipeline's 100 prospects list this season.

Now, Bonemer is headed to Winston-Salem where he will close out the season after a recent promotion.

Caleb Bonemer earned his recent promotion

It didn't take long for Bonemer to prove himself in his first professional baseball season He had a .931 OPS in his 145 at-bats with Low-A Kannapolis.

Seeing as the highest OPS by a White Sox teenager playing above rookie ball since 2006 is .786, Bonemer was off to an excellent start that White Sox fans weren't used to seeing from homegrown position player.

After a rough June (,557 OPS), Bonemer has bounced back in a big way recently. He has hit for more power as the season ahs gone on and is now looking like a far too advanced hitter for Low-A.

Since July 25, Bonemer is batting .418 with an OBP at .506 and a 1.223 OPS. He has 11 doubles, three home runs, and 17 RBIs in his last 67 at-bats.

The #WhiteSox are promoting their 2024 second-rounder, Caleb Bonemer, to High-A, per @scottmerkin.



After clubbing his 10th home of the season Sunday, MLB's No. 87 prospect slashed .281/.400/.458 this month at Single-A: https://t.co/pnfgoVT1dW pic.twitter.com/tyQw2TJxBx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 25, 2025

Bonemer also has 27 stolen bases on the year and above-average grades on his fielding and arm at shortstop from MLB.com.

It's easy to see why he is now the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox organization and the No. 87 prospect in all of baseball.

Bonemer's power will continue to develop

The report on Bonemer when he was drafted was that he "had one of the quicker swings in the 2024 prep class" and that he "combines it with strength to create well above-average raw power." (via MLB.com)

While it was an attractive profile on paper, White Sox fans hadn't really seen Bonemer's power on display in the minor leagues. Over the last month or so, the gap-to-gap power has been consistently prolific.

Caleb Bonemer with his 10th HR on the year. He puts it out in the street just missing a passing car. #Ballers trail 3-2. pic.twitter.com/fKwIuSYmAB — FutureSox (@FutureSox) August 24, 2025

It's not a stretch to think that Caleb Bonemer could easily be a 20-20 player at the big league level if he continues to develop appropriately. That gives him more flexibility to find a home in a loaded White Sox infield where Colson Montgomery appears to have shortstop locked down.

At just 19 years old, the future is really bright for Caleb Bonemer. If he closes the 2025 season out strong in Winston-Salem, we could see him in Double-A Birmingham in early 2026.