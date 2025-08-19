White Sox Prospects: Fast-rising infielder makes the future even more complicated

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Chicago White Sox seem to have a logjam in the infield.

The emergence of Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, and Miguel Vargas, and the acquisition of Curtis Mead have given the White Sox a plethora of options at every infield position.

2023 first-round pick Jacob Gonzalez has reached the Triple-A level and seems to be holding his own, so he could also be in the conversation soon. But another recent White Sox draftee has been rising quickly through the minor leagues, and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Sam Antonacci is an up-and-coming White Sox prospect

The White Sox first drafted Sam Antonacci in the 5th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The Springfield, Illinois native won the Junior College player of the year award in 2023 at Heartland College before transferring to Coastal Carolina for his Junior season.

Antonacci continued to hit at the Divison-I level, with a .367 batting average and .523 on base percentage in 2024.

After being drafted by the White Sox, Antonacci was assigned to Low-A Kannapolis to finish the 2024 season, where he hit .333 with a .471 OBP in 23 games.

An injury delayed his start to the 2025 season, but when he got healthy, he began the season at High-A Winston-Salem, where he put up an .837 OPS in 64 games before a promotion to Double-A Birmingham.

Since his promotion, Antonacci is hitting .330, with a .474 OBP and an OPS of .883. He’s continuing to show that he’s able to handle advanced level pitching. A left-handed hitter, Antonacci has crushed righties so far in his professional career, a trait that is mostly lacking in the White Sox lineup.

Three more knocks for Sam Antonacci last night. The White Sox prospect is hitting .316/.448/.395 with nearly as many walks as strikeouts in Double-A.



Ultimately will be a matter of how much impact he can tap into, but flashed sneaky pop in High-A. pic.twitter.com/Egb72HAre3 — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 13, 2025

Antonacci is also bring 37 stolen bases to the table this season. He not only has the bat-to-ball skills to be an elite table-setter, he has speed that puts pressure on every defense.

The main knock on Antonacci is his lack of power. He has hit just four (4) home runs so far in his professional career, and MLB Pipeline gives him a power grade of 35 on the 20-80 scale.

He is the No. 11 prospect in the farm system on MLB.com's latest rankings.

Defensively, he’s probably going to be limited to second base, so his ceiling may be pretty low, but his pure hitting ability and plate discipline are elite, Antonacci fits the profile of the type of player Chris Getz has targeted.

Sam Antonacci puts the pressure on current MLB infielders

At 22 and already in Birmingham, it may not be long before Antonacci is knocking on the door of the big leagues.

Having too much infield talent is a good problem for the White Sox, and it should put some pressure on the young Major Leaguers to perform. Unlike last time, the White Sox should be careful not to hand the keys over to players who haven’t earned it. Prospects need to earn their way into being a core piece of the future, and the more options they have, the better.

Whether Antonacci will end up being a key piece of the White Sox future remains to be seen, but it’s certainly time to add his name to the list of White Sox prospects to watch.