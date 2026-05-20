Munetaka Murakami's big weekend vs Cubs puts him in elite company

On Saturday, Munetaka Murakami became just the sixth player in major league history to hit 17 home runs in his first 45 MLB games, joining 2015-16 Gary Sanchez (19), 2017 Rhys Hoskins (18), 2019 Yordan Alvarez (17), 2017 Cody Bellinger (17), and 1930 Wally Berger (1930) as the only players to do so.

Many skeptics believed prior to 2026 that Munetaka Murakami would not produce the same output he had in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). However, he has proved everyone wrong, as he has become one of the game's most feared power hitters. This skepticism was part of the reason the White Sox were even able to pick him up in the first place, as his two-year, $34 million contract is beginning to look like a steal.

Munetaka Murakami continues to be an impact presence for the White Sox

What makes this all the more impressive for Munetaka is that you have to account for when the other players accomplished this feat. In 1930 (.789), 2017 (.750), and 2019 (.758), the league OPS was much higher than it has been so far in 2026 (.708), while Gary Sanchez did it over two seasons. Pitchers are simply better now than they've ever been before, making Murakami's accomplishment even more incredible. He enters Tuesday leading the American League in home runs, and trails only Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies in all of baseball.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI FOR THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT!



He passes Aaron Judge for the AL lead with his 17th home run 💣 pic.twitter.com/gM6owF151v — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 17, 2026

On top of hitting 17 home runs, Murakami has also shown incredible patience at the dish, walking at an 18.2% clip that is in the 98th percentile in MLB this season. With an OPS+ of 163, he has shown that his meager .242 batting average does not matter, because his propensity for plate discipline and power make him one of the more productive hitters in baseball.

Murakami has been a huge factor for the White Sox’s growing success in 2026, with several White Sox players frequently mentioning the impact he's had on both the lineup and in the clubhouse.

Last year, through 46 games, the White Sox as a team had 322 hits, 36 home runs, 150 RBIs, and an OPS of .617.

This year, through 46 games, the White Sox as a team had 357 hits, 66 home runs (second-best in MLB), 201 RBIs, and an OPS of .738; 19.3% better than last season’s mark.

When you look at the stats like that, it’s not hard to see that Murakami has been the team’s x-factor, along with the breakout of other players like Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas. He's not the only reason for the White Sox strong early performance, but Murakami has been the best hitter in the White Sox lineup up to this point, and if the team can keep up their offensive production to a level that’s even close to what they’re doing now over the course of the season, they could definitely sneak their way into October.