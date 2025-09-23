Outfielder Andrew Benintendi might have played his final game in a White Sox uniform

Andrew Benintendi’s season is over after the Chicago White Sox placed him on the Injured List prior to Tuesday night’s game at Yankees Stadium.

Benintendi landed on the 10-day IL with left Achilles tendinitis, and although it’s retroactive to September 21, 10 days still puts Benintendi out until October 1. The MLB regular season ends on September 28.

— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 23, 2025

2025 was the third year of Benintendi’s five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox. It was also his best season since signing with the team. He finishes the year with a .240 batting average, 20 home runs, and 63 RBIs.

This is the third time in Benintendi’s 10-year career that he has hit 20 home runs in a season (2017, 2024, 2025), but he has never hit more than 20. His power numbers this season are right on par with what he produced in 2024, when he had 20 home runs and 64 RBIs. A .738 OPS this season is Benintendi’s highest since he signed with the White Sox.

Has Andrew Benintendi played his final game in a White Sox uniform?

On paper, Benintendi will be back with the White Sox in 2026. He has two years remaining on his deal. However, any opportunity to move off his contract might be worth taking advantage of. If Chicago can find a taker, a trade is definitely on the table.

It’s not that the White Sox need the money. They have less than $40 million on the books committed for 2026 right now. They don’t even need the roster spot. MLB-ready outfield prospects are a scarcity for the organization. But with how stingy Jerry Reinsdorf is, an extra $17.1 million of payroll flexibility could go a long for Chris Getz.

Benintendi is no better than replacement level at this stage in his career, and if the White Sox can add more young talent in a trade while spending $17.1 million to upgrade elsewhere, they could be a better team for it.

The corresponding move for Benintendi was outfielder Corey Julks being recalled from Triple-A. Julks played in four games for the Sox earlier this season and was 3-for-8 at the plate with two doubles.

It’s not an audition for the 2026 season or anything like that, but it’s nice to see Julks get rewarded for his solid 2025 minor league campaign with an extra week in the big leagues.

Chicago still needs to finish the season 5-1 to avoid 100 losses, which feels unlikely at this stage.