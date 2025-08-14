Veteran player believes the White Sox will be playoff contenders in 2026

2025 has been a huge year for the Chicago White Sox and the organization's rebuild.

While the Sox are still the worst team in the American League with a 44-77 record, it's still possible that we could see the team improve by more than 20 games this season from where they were in 2024.

11 different players have made MLB debuts for the White Sox in 2025. A young core is beginning to be established, with Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel excelling at the plate, and a deep crop of young pitchers.

There is hope for the South Siders. GM Chris Getz has already implied that the front office will be open to adding in the offseason, and if you ask veteran starting pitcher Martín Pérez, the White Sox have a chance to contend for the playoffs in 2026.

Martín Pérez believes White Sox could make the playoffs in 2026

In a recent interview with Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk Podcast, Pérez asserted that the current White Sox roster, with more experience, could vie for a spot in the playoffs.

"I think the experience is going to get this team to another level. If we continue doing what we've been doing, we're going to see a contending team next year," Pérez told Garfien.

Pérez knows that experience is essential to having a winning culture. "Because when you get to the big leagues for the first time, there's a lot of things that you never see down in Triple-A or maybe Double-A. It's a different game," he said.

"I know it's the same baseball, but different strike zone, different umpires, different approaches, the mentality is different too. I think next year is going to be a good team and I think it's time for this organization to have a good team and fight for a spot in the playoffs."

Martin Perez is ready to go.

Off the injured list.



And he thinks the White Sox can be a contending team next season. ⬇️



Podcast: https://t.co/gHXRk5P6n6 pic.twitter.com/BRz4b5Kf2e — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 13, 2025

Making the playoffs is an unrealistic expectation for Sox fans

While I agree with the sentiment that experience will benefit the young White Sox core in 2026, I don’t think it’s realistic for White Sox fans to expect a playoff appearance next season.

Even with all the improvement we’ve seen, the team is still roughly 30 wins shy of being a contender. It’s hard to find a 30-game improvement in one offseason.

The young core has shown promise, and Will Venable appears to be the right manager for the job. My hope is that rookie hitters can take the next step, the cream rises to the top in a deep pitching staff, and the front office adds enough veteran talent for the White Sox to win close to 75 games in 2026.

Then, as Braden Montgomery, Noah Schultz, and other White Sox prospects join the current core, it will be all systems go for the 2027 season.

Hopefully this time around, Jerry Reinsdorf is willing to spend a little bit of money on the necessary free agent acquisitions. I’m not holding my breath, but either way, the White Sox are still a few years away from being a playoff team.

I admire the confidence Pérez has in his teammates, though. That’s a sign that the White Sox culture has improved significantly from what it was like under the previous regime.