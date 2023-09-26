100 losses and the Chicago White Sox don't go together often
By Chip Egan
The Chicago White Sox are staring down the barrel of a 100-loss season and despite how bad that is, it isn't the type of thing the White Sox are used to.
In fact, since Major League Baseball went to the 162-game season back in 1961, the White Sox have been able to avoid hitting the century mark for ineptitude more often than most teams.
At the end of last season, only six teams remained as ones to never drop 100 in a year, those being the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and New York Yankees. That number will most likely drop to five as the Rockies entered Monday with 99 losses.
The White Sox have lost 100 or more games just twice over the last 61 years (106 games in 1970 and 100 in 2018) tying them with the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, and Minnesota Twins. The San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox each have only one year that it happened in that time span.
The Chicago White Sox haven't lost 100 games very often in their history.
Since the team's inception in 1901, only two other times have the White Sox hit triple digits (1932 and 1948), although they came close on two separate occasions when they put 99 marks in the "L" column.
Heading into this year, there have been 85 100-loss seasons in the 162-game era. That number will increase with the likelihood of the Rockies losing at least once more and both the Oakland A's and the Kansas City Royals are already eclipsing that mark.
Due to the rarity of losing that many games, the sting of this season has been tough to take for White Sox fans. The firings of team president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were a welcome site for those who saw the team spiraling downward with little to no chance of things turning around.
The hiring of Chris Getz as the new senior vice president and GM has not been met with great enthusiasm based on his ties to the former regime and the fact the farm system he oversaw hasn't exactly been churning out top-notch talent.
Not losing 100 games might be seen as one of the few positives to come out of the season. If that's the case, it is a true indictment of how bad things got and how little was done to try and turn things around.
The bad taste in everyone's mouth over the season will hopefully be gone come next year.
Things can't get any worse than they were this season, can they?