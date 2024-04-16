3 players the Chicago White Sox need to designate for assignment
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox are off to the franchise's worst start in club history. Considering the White Sox were established in 1900, that is saying something.
The offense makes scoring runs seem like it is against the law.
The Sox have been shut out six times over their first 16 games of the season. You would have to go back to when the Los Angeles Dodgers were known as the Brooklyn Superbas for the last time that has happened.
The White Sox rank dead-last in the majors in runs scored, OPS, and home runs. They have the second-worst team batting average as only the Minnesota Twins are two points worse.
The expectation was the season was going to be bad, but no one could imagine it would be this bad. Having Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez on the IL has not helped. However, Eloy has just returned from the 10-day IL, so hopefully, he can add some power to the lineup. Although the White Sox should move on from Jimenez after the season as he can never stay healthy.
Speaking of moving on from players, there are three players the Chicago White Sox should designate for assignment as soon as possible...
Martin Maldonado
The catcher has never been known as a good hitter, but his .065/.094/.097 slash line this season is not even worthy of playing for the Woodstock White Soxx. He has a -54 wRC+ this season.
He was brought in for his defense behind the plate and to help handle the starting rotation. He is doing a great job of knowing when to call for a mound visit, otherwise his defense has been awful this season. His arm no longer makes would-be base stealers think twice.
You know who else can be good at a mound visit? Carlos Perez, Chuckie Robinson, Adam Hackenburg, or the pitching coach.
The Sox have three catchers at Triple-A Charlotte all capable of contributing a lot more than what they are getting from Maldonado. Korey Lee can start, and the Sox can be rid of a 37-year-old catcher who is no longer capable of playing in the big leagues.