3 prospects that should get a chance for the White Sox in Spring Training
These are three prospects that should get a chance in Spring Training.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that isn’t deep when it comes to prospects. They have a few that are good and the White Sox might want to look at further when Spring Training arrives here in a few weeks. Overall, they are not strong. That’s why the talent that they have must be good and they must get the most out of those prospects.
Spring Training is a time for players to show what they are made of. The White Sox need to have all of their top players present and ready to show what they have to offer during this year’s spring training. I would expect that the White Sox will have a bevy of players present at Spring Training this year, of course, but there are three in particular that we will want to see there.
Of these players, one is an obvious choice and should easily get an invite to Spring Training. The other two may not be players that you have heard of consistently, or at all, but might be guys that could eventually end up helping the White Sox in the long run. Let’s find out who these three players are and what their future might hold.
Colson Montgomery
You can bet that Colson Montgomery is going to get an invite to the White Sox Spring Training and if what he has done in the past is any indication, he should shine. It’s almost a wonder if there is a reason why he wouldn’t make the active roster but perhaps the White Sox will feel he needs a little more seasoning in the minors before he gets into the big leagues. Montgomery seemingly has what it takes to be a successful shortstop in the majors and is poised to make a splash in the big leagues.
As stated, Montgomery has had a strong showing in the minors and it appears his arrow is pointing up. During his time in the minor league system, Montgomery posted a slash line of .280/.409/.438. He’s added 19 home runs to go along with 187 hits and 91 RBIs in three seasons of play. Montgomery is poised for bigger and better things and one of them is to be the White Sox shortstop of the future.
Right now, the only players that stand in Montgomery’s way are Paul DeJong and Nicky Lopez. Both of those guys will be at Spring Training so if Montgomery is there, the competition between the three will be on. And it should be a good one. It’s possible that Montgomery could end up on the White Sox Major League roster when Spring Training is done but he’s going to be on it eventually, no matter what.