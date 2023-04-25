4 reasons to believe in the White Sox despite the poor start in 2023
4. Once players start to return from injuries, this club will be dangerous.
The Chicago White Sox need to get healthy sooner than later.
As of right now, there are three position players (Moncada, Anderson, Alberto) on the 15-day injured list and three pitchers (Crochet, Hendriks, Foster) who are on the injured list as well. Foster is out for the year, but none of the rest of this group is.
Both Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson went down in early April with lower back soreness and a sprained knee, respectively. Neither of these injuries is going to be long-term and both players should be back in short order.
Once they do, their bats are going to be a welcomed presence in this lineup. Moncada's return should push Jake Burger to a backup/DH role while Anderson will push the light-hitting Lenyn Sosa out of the everyday lineup, which is certainly for the best.
Garrett Crochet and Liam Hendriks are two wild cards, but they are top-tier pitchers when healthy. Crochet, 23, is working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent around this time last year.
We are not likely to see him until July or August, but when he returns he could be a lethal weapon out of the back end of the bullpen.
Then there's Hendriks, who is working his way back from a cancer diagnosis. He just recently announced that he had beaten it, so the next step is for him to rest and recover until he is ready to return to the field.
There's no rush for something like this, and his health is obviously much bigger than baseball, but he is also going to be a huge cog in this bullpen once he is back in action.