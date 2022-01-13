The Chicago White Sox are bad but also unlucky this season

Make no mistake about it, the Chicago White Sox are bad. Having terrible luck has also contributed to the Sox being on pace to be the worst baseball team in the 162-game era.

The team's poor luck was on display last night in a 4-3 defeat to the Texas Rangers.

First, Corey Seager's pop fly fell a few inches short of a diving Luis Robert Jr. in the top of the ninth which broke a 3-3 tie.

Then the club was further snake-bitten when Andrew Vaughn crushed a ball in the bottom of the frame that appeared to be headed for a rare walk-off win this season. Instead, Travis Jankowski made one of the greatest home-run robbing grabs you will ever see.

TRAVIS JANKOWSKI TAKES AWAY A WALK-OFF HOME RUN 😲 pic.twitter.com/wM00UjMlC6 — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2024

Lenyn Sosa, who had a terrible night, made the final out and the White Sox fell to 72 games under .500. Lady Luck has had no interest in going out with the White Sox this season.

That is one of the many reasons on a dead-sea scroll-sized list of why the Sox are flirting with losing more than 120 games and breaking the 1962 New York Mets record for most losses in a 162-game season.

However, the White Sox helped create their bad luck too.

Last night was an example of the Sox contributing to their misfortune. Sosa made two terrible fielding plays that set up Wyatt Langford to crush a three-run homer. Had Sosa made two key plays, there would have been no one on base when Langford took Sammy Peralta deep.

Justin Anderson had a two outs in the ninth, but gave up a hit and walked a batter to set up one of the best hitters in baseball to get an at-bat in a clutch moment.

Last night's game was just an example of the poor luck the Sox have had this season. The team only got four pitches out of ace pitcher Garrett Crochet on Tuesday before the skies opened up and rain forced a suspension of the game. However, it was foolish for the team to even attempt to start the game with literal dark rain clouds hanging over the park at the time of the first pitch.

That is why it is hard to have that much sympathy since the team has played such a major role in its downfall. Still, it is not fun to see the baseball gods be so unkind toward the Southsiders.

Bad luck does not excuse all this losing. The Sox do enough to lose games beyond just contributing to putting themselves in tough-luck situations.

The Sox do not score enough runs to put teams away. The defense gives extra outs with errors. The bullpen loves to put runners on base with the most walks issued by a relief group.

The Sox Pythagorean record is 37-97. Clearly, it is still a terrible record, but one that is not flirting with being the all-time worst record in the modern era.

Suffering key injuries like the Sox have had to go along with a talent-deficient roster is at the top of the reasons why the Sox have lost 100 games before September. Having bad luck is not another cause you want on the list of why this team is terrible, and yet, that is what is happening right now.