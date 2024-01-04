Chicago White Sox sign veteran outfielder
The Chicago White Sox have signed a veteran outfielder to a minor league deal.
By Jon Conahan
The interesting offseason for the Chicago White Sox continues as they've signed outfielder Brett Phillips. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the news on Thursday morning.
Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Suntimes says that it's a minor league deal. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that he'll make $1.2 million if he makes the big leagues.
Phillips, who last played with the Los Angeles Angels, will likely have a chance to make the big league roster. He's been in the league since 2017 and has been praised for his locker-room presence.
While this move isn't going to change anything for the White Sox, bringing in a veteran who's loved by his teammate isn't always a bad thing. If Phillips does end up on the big league roster, there are many worse options out there for them to fill out the last few spots in the roster.
In the 2023 season, he appeared in 33 games for the Angels. He slashed .175/.268/.333. Phillips finished with three home runs and one double.
Most of his career was spent with the Tampa Bay Rays. Phillips played in over 200 games for Tampa Bay between the 2020-2022 seasons. His best year came in 2021, where he slashed .202/297/.415. He played in 119 games but had just 253 at-bats.
Defensively, he's regarded as an above average outfielder. He could be a fourth or fifth outfielder or come in late in the game for defensive purposes.
Chicago has made it a priority to improve their defense and this move aligns with that strategy. While the offensive needs were obvious heading into the offseason, those concerns haven't been addressed yet.
It's been a strange offseason for the White Sox and that's going to continue. If the team decides to move on from Dylan Cease, we should expect to see anything happen.