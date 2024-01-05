Chicago White Sox viewed as a team that could make a 'noisy' move
The Chicago White Sox are a team that could make a huge move this offseason.
By Jon Conahan
The offseason for the Chicago White Sox has been uneventful. Rumors continue on the potential Dylan Cease trade, but outside of that, there hasn't been much.
Sure, the teams made marginal moves. They haven't made one that's going to excite fans, however.
If there's a big move for the White Sox this offseason, it's almost certainly going to be because they trade the best player in the trade. Any move at this point will likely be one that helps the team in the future, not right now.
MLB.com says the White Sox are one of 10 teams that could still make a noisy move, indicating the possibility of trading Cease.
"The 2023 season was a bummer for the White Sox, and their biggest move in the wake of a front office overhaul was a trade in which theyreceived five players(including Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster and Nicky Lopez) for reliever Aaron Bummer."
Anthony Castrovince added the noisy move that makes sense.
"We’re reluctant to suggest that the Dodgers could get even better this winter, but ... they can. Though they would be particularly reluctant to move Bobby Miller, they do have the controllable young pitching the Sox would likely want in return for Cease. Perhaps a package deal could be built around Emmet Sheehan and/or Gavin Stone."
If the White Sox do make a deal for Cease, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a good enough system to intrigue the front office. With Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, and other prospects, Chicago could get young, controllable arms.
While young controllable arms are what teams are looking for, the same could be said for the team that acquires Cease. He still has two years left in his deal, typically leading to the team getting a better return.
The ace right-handed pitcher will be the one that the White Sox move if they make a massive deal this offseason.