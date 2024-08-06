Eloy Jimenez is thriving since the Chicago White Sox traded him to Baltimore
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz made a great trade when he was able to deal oft-injured slugger Eloy Jimenez to the Baltimore Orioles.
It was a great deal in that Getz somehow managed to get a player who could someday pitch in the big leagues considering the belief was that Jimenez had no trade value since he was always hurt. Heck, injuries this year robbed his ability to run the bases.
However, Eloy may have found new life in Baltimore.
Jimenez is 5-for-9 in his first three games with the Orioles. Why he is making a good first impression appears to be an indictment on the White Sox.
It feels like Eloy is going to join the likes of Reynaldo Lopez and thrive once he has left the Southside. Playing for a team that still has not won 30 games can be draining on a player.
It also looks like the Orioles do understand he is dinged up, so they are no asking him to do too much except keep the line moving in the order.
Plus, nothing energizes like winning and that is something the Orioles do a lot of.
The Sox had to move on from Eloy since his body was not allowing him to play much.
In addition, there were questions about his work ethic. Sox fans know it is a matter of when Jimenez will get hurt, not if. He still has a penchant for putting the ball on the ground despite having tremendous raw power.
It still stings to see players leave the Sox and go on to enjoy better days. Dylan Cease was amazing in 2022, but struggled in 2023. The team dealt him during spring training and he returned to his Cy Cease form. He even finally got that no-hitter that eluded him while with White Sox.
It is just three games, so it does not mean the Sox have already lost the trade. Moving on from Eloy was desperately needed.
The timing is still not great as the narrative has been recently that players thrive once they leave the White Sox organization. Then again, looking good is something the Sox have not done at all this year.