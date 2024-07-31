The everyday lineup should look like this for the Chicago White Sox after the MLB trade deadline
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz traded away six veterans before yesterday's trade deadline.
He got an underwhelming return for his best trade asset that had the least amount of questions, starting pitcher Erick Fedde. He did not trade ace pitcher Garrett Crochet and star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Those two could have been dealt to get young, impact bats.
They also had a lot of questions surrounding whether they were worth what it took to acquire them. It is why some think Getz had a terrible trade deadline.
Getz was able to find a team willing to give up an actual player in return for oft-injured slugger Eloy Jimenez. He even managed to get the Baltimore Orioles to pay the rest of his hefty salary.
There are now holes in the team's lineup after Getz also traded Paul DeJong, the team's leader in home runs.
The Sox offense is the worst in the baseball. The rest of the season should be used to evaluate young hitters to see if they can even cover some positions during the next two seasons as the team continues to develop the hitting prospects they have and draft some more.
This is who should be considered a starter in the batting lineup for the rest of this terrible 2024 season...
Korey Lee, Catcher
He has proven this season that he can at least reach his floor of being a good backup catcher. Edgar Quero is hitting well in the minors and is likely the long-term starter.
The Sox do not plan on bringing him up until next season so he can have a shot to win Rookie of the Year--and net the Sox an extra draft pick.