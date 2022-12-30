Jazz Chisholm Jr. comes to the Chicago White Sox in one of these 3 trade packages
The Chicago White Sox, as you know well by now, need a second baseman badly. They are planning on running with Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa in 2023 which is not a good idea.
A perfect fit for them next year would have been Jean Segura. He is fresh off a World Series run with the Philadelphia Phillies who came up just short in the series to the Houston Astros.
Now, he has signed a deal with the Miami Marlins. It is a strange spot for him to pick right now but now we know for sure he won't be considered by the White Sox.
However, you can't help but wonder what this means for Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could the Chicago White Sox finally trade for him? What would it look like? He comes to the White Sox in one of these trade packages:
To White Sox: Jazz Chisholm Jr. - To Marlins: Colson Montgomery, Garrett Crochet
The Chicago White Sox may have to pay a lot to land a player like this.
The Chicago White Sox are in desperate need of a long-term solution at second base. Adding a star like Jazz Chisholm Jr. would solve that problem. He had some health issues in 2022 but he seems to be fully ready for the 2023 season with aspirations of being one of the best.
It will come at a price though. Colson Montgomery is the number one prospect in the White Sox organization. However, he is a shortstop and the hope is that they lock up Tim Anderson. With Jazz at second base, those two would make an electrifying middle of the infield.
Garrett Crochet is a Major League pitcher but we don't know if he will be a starter or a reliever in his career. The big lefty going in this deal would be tough to see but worth it for Jazz. The White Sox has enough pitching depth to make it work. It would be a crazy trade but worth it for both sides.