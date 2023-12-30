Lucas Giolito signs two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox
Lucas Giolito has signed with the Boston Red Sox.
Former Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito finally has his new MLB home picked out. He is going to be a member of the Boston Red Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN announced on Friday.
Giolito is signing with them on a two-year deal worth $38.5 million. There is an opt-out after one year that would pay him $1 million. His salary in 2024 is going to be $18 million. There is also a conditional option for 2026.
Giolito was having a good year with the Chicago White Sox before he was traded away. It was a bit of a bounce-back year for him after having a tough 2022 season.
Unfortunately, he wasn't very good with the Los Angeles Angels or Cleveland Guardians down the stretch in 2023.
The Chicago White Sox had some really good years with Lucas Giolito
He was acquired by the Angels in a big trade that saw decent prospects head to the White Sox organization. Eventually, they shed his salary by putting him on waivers and the Guardians signed him.
Giolito finished the year with a 4.88 ERA, 1.313 WHIP, and 204 strikeouts in 184.1 innings pitched. It wasn't a horrific year, but we've seen him be significantly better than that. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, he was a top 11 finish for the American League Cy Young Award.
The Red Sox would love to see that version of Giolito again in 2024. He could get himself right and try free agency again with his opt-out if he wants.
Boston is a good place to be for someone like him. There are decent arms and a coaching staff that can help him. Of course, this includes former White Sox ace, Chris Sale.
They seem to have good resources there that help players get the most out of their talents. Giolito needs to be in an organization that does that. The AL East is arguably the best division in baseball and he will still be a part of a competitive team.
The White Sox aren't going to be a good team, so we might as well enjoy seeing the guys who used to make this team fun succeed. Giolito is one of those guys and he deserves this kind of opportunity.