One realistic trade for the Chicago White Sox biggest trade candidates
Michael Kopech, Relief Pitcher
New York Yankees receive: Reliever Michael Kopech
Chicago White Sox receive: RHP Yoendrys Gomez, 3B Tyler Hardman
The White Sox do not have to trade Michael Kopech yet. The first-year closer has another year of team control before heading to free agency in 2026. However, teams may be willing to give an offer the Sox can't refuse for the flamethrowing closer.
Enter the New York Yankees. The Yankees are in the midst of another playoff run, but could add a reliable arm to the bullpen. The team has a middle-of-the-road 3.65 bullpen ERA and has dealt with a rash of injuries. Adding another proven reliever who can close games would be a godsend for the Bronx Bombers.
Like Fedde, Kopech is not a pure rental, thus increasing his value. The pitcher is just 28 and has experience as a starter, reliever, and closer. The Sox should ask for a couple of the Yanks' top-30 prospects. RHP Yoendrys Gomez is a intriguing pitcher with a mid-90's fastball that moves. Gomez is nearly MLB-ready and could slide into the Sox bullpen later this season.
3B Tyler Hardman is an intersting player with above-average power but limited range and speed. The Sox could try Hardman out in 2024 to see if he sticks.
OF Luis Robert Jr, and LHP Garrett Crochet
Los Angeles Dodgers receive: OF Luis Robert Jr., LHP Garrett Crochet
Chicago White Sox receive: OF Andy Pages, RHP Hyun-Seok Jang, RHP Nick Frasso, RHP Payton Martin, and OF Josue De Paula
As mentioned earlier, it seems like the White Sox are destined to trade Crochet after failing to reach an extension. Robert has been one of the most obvious trade candidates for a while now, and there may never be a better time for the Sox to cash in. Why not see if the Dodgers will pay a king's ransom for a package deal?
Robert has a Silver Slugger and Golden Glove Award, and was an All-Star in 2023. The slugger has a .225/.296/.512 slash line with 10 homers and 18 RBI. The star finally seems healthy and should be one of the most in-demand players at the deadline. Crochet, meanwhile, has been the best starter for the Sox with a 3.02 ERA and a WHIP under 1.00.
In return for the Sox best two players, the Dodgers would send four of their top prospects and an MLB-ready OF. Pages has a .260/.313/.413 slash line over 254 plate appearances. The young OF needs to work on his strikeouts, but Pages is already a contact machine.
Additionally, the Sox could land Jang, Frasso, Martin, and De Paula. Jang, Frasso, and Martin could all have top-of-the-rotation upside while De Paula has Robert-level upside as a guy who can hit .300 and smash 30 homers.