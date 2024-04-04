Who played well and who did not for the Chicago White Sox in the Atlanta Braves series
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox finally picked up their first win of the season and it came against the Atlanta Braves of all teams. Not many people saw that coming.
Many thought the Braves would slaughter the Sox throughout a three-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field as they did in the first game of the series.
Then Mother Nature spared everyone the potential of the Braves routing the Sox in the third game as it was postponed due to the inclement weather. The game will be made up on June 27th. At least everyone was spared of Dominic Leone being the White Sox opener.
The Sox were night and day in this series. The first game had the bats doing nothing and the pitching getting roughed up. There was also the embarrassing incident where the game had a brief delay not because of the weather, but rather because no one could find the team's first base coach.
Then on Tuesday, the team got outstanding pitching and timely hits to break a season-opening four-game losing streak.
It was thanks in part to four players who played well in this series...
Garrett Crochet
He followed up his amazing Opening Day (and first career) start with another dazzling showcase. Crochet allowed just one run on three hits along with eight strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work during the second game of the series.
He made one bad pitch to Pablo Ozuna who smacked a solo home run in the seventh inning. Otherwise, he pitched like an ace.
It is fair to wonder if we can already apply the ace designation to Crochet.