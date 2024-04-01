Who played well and who did not for the Chicago White Sox in the Detroit Tigers Series
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox did not play bad baseball in their first series of the season. They also did not win during a three-game series with their AL Central division rival, the Detroit Tigers.
This season is expected to go poorly, but for three games the Sox showed they will not be an easy team to get a victory over. The defense was good. The pitching for the most part was solid. The only problem was the offense with its prolonged spurts of not scoring runs.
The Sox scored just eight runs over three games including getting shut out on Opening Day. A struggling offense is what you get when you build a roster focused on getting outs and not producing runs.
Two players were great in this series.
Garrett Crochet made his first career MLB start on Opening Day. The fear was he would not last long as he only logged 73 career innings as a reliever prior and missed all of 2022 after Tommy John surgery.
Crochet was absolutely electric with his stuff as he only allowed one run through six innings and struck out eight. His velocity was reaching near 100mph.
It is one start, but Crochet provided hope that he can be very good in his new role. If he keeps pitching like this, he might be the second player on this team worth watching.
Luis Robert Jr, the only player currently on the roster worth your time, banged out two home runs on Saturday. He crushed the first dinger 449 feet.
Robert Jr. finished 3-for-4 on Saturday. He was 4-for-12 during the series along with a 1.218 OPS in those three games.