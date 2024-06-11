Ranking the top 5 trade candidates on the Chicago White Sox roster
2. Garrett Crochet, SP
Garrett Crochet, along with Fedde, has been fantastic this season. The young hurler has a 6-5 record with a 3.33 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. The pitcher has allowed just a .190 batting average and has 103 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched.
Crochet is not slated to reach free agency until 2027, so teams will be paying a premium for his services. The pitcher should command multiple top prospects in return, which would give a huge boost to a mediocre White Sox farm system.
The White Sox will be in no rush to trade Crochet. The pitcher has two more arbitration years after 2024, but his value may never be higher. The Sox possibly held on to Dylan Cease too long, and they won't want to repeat that mistake.
1. Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Robert Jr. would be one of the top trade candidates if he is made available this summer. The star has a Silver Slugger and Golden Glove Award already, and earned an All-Star nod in 2023. The slugger has dealt with injuries, but has a .276/.323/.500 career slash line.
Robert is under contract until 2027 with an average annual value of $8.3 million. The star's affordability plus years of team control will make him one of the hottest trade candidates this summer. It would not be a stretch to say the team should expect two or three top-100 prospects in return for the slugger.
Like Crochet, the Sox do not have to be in a hurry to trade Robert. It's possible the team could hold on to Robert, but as mentioned above, his value may never be higher.